|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
2,004.42
1,905.81
1,407.67
986.03
yoy growth (%)
5.17
35.38
42.76
50.56
Raw materials
-1,988.11
-1,633.58
-1,214.52
-844.93
As % of sales
99.18
85.71
86.27
85.68
Employee costs
-31.28
-33.79
-25.47
-14.06
As % of sales
1.56
1.77
1.8
1.42
Other costs
-585.55
-71.3
-49
-33.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.21
3.74
3.48
3.4
Operating profit
-600.52
167.12
118.66
93.43
OPM
-29.95
8.76
8.43
9.47
Depreciation
-10.82
-9.79
-8.36
-4.88
Interest expense
-86.47
-74.01
-61.62
-52.03
Other income
14.32
3.66
3.93
3.33
Profit before tax
-683.5
86.98
52.61
39.85
Taxes
-1.44
-30.68
-17.63
-11.86
Tax rate
0.21
-35.27
-33.51
-29.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-684.94
56.3
34.98
27.98
Exceptional items
-0.44
0
0
0.04
Net profit
-685.38
56.3
34.98
28.03
yoy growth (%)
-1,317.3
60.94
24.8
7.02
NPM
-34.19
2.95
2.48
2.84
