Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,004.42

1,905.81

1,407.67

986.03

yoy growth (%)

5.17

35.38

42.76

50.56

Raw materials

-1,988.11

-1,633.58

-1,214.52

-844.93

As % of sales

99.18

85.71

86.27

85.68

Employee costs

-31.28

-33.79

-25.47

-14.06

As % of sales

1.56

1.77

1.8

1.42

Other costs

-585.55

-71.3

-49

-33.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.21

3.74

3.48

3.4

Operating profit

-600.52

167.12

118.66

93.43

OPM

-29.95

8.76

8.43

9.47

Depreciation

-10.82

-9.79

-8.36

-4.88

Interest expense

-86.47

-74.01

-61.62

-52.03

Other income

14.32

3.66

3.93

3.33

Profit before tax

-683.5

86.98

52.61

39.85

Taxes

-1.44

-30.68

-17.63

-11.86

Tax rate

0.21

-35.27

-33.51

-29.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-684.94

56.3

34.98

27.98

Exceptional items

-0.44

0

0

0.04

Net profit

-685.38

56.3

34.98

28.03

yoy growth (%)

-1,317.3

60.94

24.8

7.02

NPM

-34.19

2.95

2.48

2.84

