Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-683.5

86.98

52.61

39.85

Depreciation

-10.82

-9.79

-8.36

-4.88

Tax paid

-1.44

-30.68

-17.63

-11.86

Working capital

-540.57

94.75

95.18

68.75

Other operating items

Operating

-1,236.34

141.25

121.79

91.85

Capital expenditure

31.49

13.73

16.35

17.72

Free cash flow

-1,204.85

154.98

138.14

109.57

Equity raised

505.82

397.57

368.13

287.08

Investing

0

0

1.19

0

Financing

324.45

101.53

118.93

72.37

Dividends paid

0

12.49

5.77

4.93

Net in cash

-374.57

666.58

632.17

473.96

