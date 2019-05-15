Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-683.5
86.98
52.61
39.85
Depreciation
-10.82
-9.79
-8.36
-4.88
Tax paid
-1.44
-30.68
-17.63
-11.86
Working capital
-540.57
94.75
95.18
68.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1,236.34
141.25
121.79
91.85
Capital expenditure
31.49
13.73
16.35
17.72
Free cash flow
-1,204.85
154.98
138.14
109.57
Equity raised
505.82
397.57
368.13
287.08
Investing
0
0
1.19
0
Financing
324.45
101.53
118.93
72.37
Dividends paid
0
12.49
5.77
4.93
Net in cash
-374.57
666.58
632.17
473.96
