Summary

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited under the name Marco Cables Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on April 13, 1989. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Private Limited dated May 22, 2023. Eventually, the status of Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables wires and conductors. The Company set up a manufacturing facility in Nashik in 1989. The Company commenced operations with manufacturing of wires (with aluminium / copper conductor), XLPE /PVC cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, subsequently it included AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor) and ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) Conductors and had made its presence in the industry. It has been manufacturing XLPE, PVC & Aerial Bunched Cables for last 3 decades. Recently, it has started ACSR - Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced, AAAC - All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ABC - (Aerial Bunched Cable) for distribution & transmission power lines.The products are used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries like power, telecom, electrical, automotive. The portfolio of wires, cables and conductors primarily comprise s

Read More