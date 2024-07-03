Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹65.4
Prev. Close₹65.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.26
Day's High₹66.65
Day's Low₹60.15
52 Week's High₹83.95
52 Week's Low₹38.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.47
P/E40.37
EPS1.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.7
3.22
2.89
2.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.28
14.75
6.55
6.22
Net Worth
26.98
17.97
9.44
9.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Summary
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited under the name Marco Cables Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on April 13, 1989. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Private Limited dated May 22, 2023. Eventually, the status of Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables wires and conductors. The Company set up a manufacturing facility in Nashik in 1989. The Company commenced operations with manufacturing of wires (with aluminium / copper conductor), XLPE /PVC cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, subsequently it included AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor) and ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) Conductors and had made its presence in the industry. It has been manufacturing XLPE, PVC & Aerial Bunched Cables for last 3 decades. Recently, it has started ACSR - Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced, AAAC - All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ABC - (Aerial Bunched Cable) for distribution & transmission power lines.The products are used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries like power, telecom, electrical, automotive. The portfolio of wires, cables and conductors primarily comprise s
The Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is ₹112.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is 40.37 and 4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is ₹38.1 and ₹83.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.99%, 6 Month at 16.47%, 3 Month at -11.62% and 1 Month at -2.39%.
