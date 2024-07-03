iifl-logo-icon 1
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Share Price

60.15
(-8.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:59 PM

  • Open65.4
  • Day's High66.65
  • 52 Wk High83.95
  • Prev. Close65.4
  • Day's Low60.15
  • 52 Wk Low 38.1
  • Turnover (lac)25.26
  • P/E40.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.47
  • Div. Yield0
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 27.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.7

3.22

2.89

2.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.28

14.75

6.55

6.22

Net Worth

26.98

17.97

9.44

9.11

Minority Interest

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd

Summary

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited under the name Marco Cables Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on April 13, 1989. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Private Limited dated May 22, 2023. Eventually, the status of Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables wires and conductors. The Company set up a manufacturing facility in Nashik in 1989. The Company commenced operations with manufacturing of wires (with aluminium / copper conductor), XLPE /PVC cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, subsequently it included AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor) and ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) Conductors and had made its presence in the industry. It has been manufacturing XLPE, PVC & Aerial Bunched Cables for last 3 decades. Recently, it has started ACSR - Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced, AAAC - All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ABC - (Aerial Bunched Cable) for distribution & transmission power lines.The products are used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries like power, telecom, electrical, automotive. The portfolio of wires, cables and conductors primarily comprise s
Company FAQs

What is the Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd share price today?

The Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is ₹112.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is 40.37 and 4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is ₹38.1 and ₹83.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd?

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.99%, 6 Month at 16.47%, 3 Month at -11.62% and 1 Month at -2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.64 %

