Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Summary

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited under the name Marco Cables Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on April 13, 1989. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Private Limited dated May 22, 2023. Eventually, the status of Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Marco Cables & Conductors Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables wires and conductors. The Company set up a manufacturing facility in Nashik in 1989. The Company commenced operations with manufacturing of wires (with aluminium / copper conductor), XLPE /PVC cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, subsequently it included AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor) and ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) Conductors and had made its presence in the industry. It has been manufacturing XLPE, PVC & Aerial Bunched Cables for last 3 decades. Recently, it has started ACSR - Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced, AAAC - All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ABC - (Aerial Bunched Cable) for distribution & transmission power lines.The products are used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries like power, telecom, electrical, automotive. The portfolio of wires, cables and conductors primarily comprise single & multistrand cables, 1.1 KV, XLPE/ PVC Power/Control Cables, FRLS Cables, AAAC/ACSR Conductor and Aerial Bunched Cables. The XLPE cables are manufactured with copper / Aluminium Conductor with XLPE Insulation, Laid up, Inner Taped/Extruded. The armouring is of galvanised mild steel wires/strips. The final outer sheath with high grade PVC. All as per relevant IS specification. Majority of the products are supplied to electricity boards of different states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh etc. and turnkey contractors of India. These products cover entire range of voltage & transmission lines suitable up to 1.1 KV. The Company sell products through a diversified sales & distribution mix, majorly by securing government tenders for supply to government projects, supply to EPC contractors for turnkey projects and dealer & distribution network and direct sales to few private companies. As on August 07, 2023, the Company has operated a manufacturing unit at Sinnar, in Nashik with combined installed production capacity of 18,000 Kms p.a. The Company has come out with an Initial Public Offer in September, 2023 consisting of 52,02,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 18.72 Crores by raising capital comprising 26,01,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 9.36 Crores through Fresh Issue and 26,01,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 9.36 Crores through Offer for Sale.