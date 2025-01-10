Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.7
3.22
2.89
2.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.28
14.75
6.55
6.22
Net Worth
26.98
17.97
9.44
9.11
Minority Interest
Debt
40.01
37.58
36.66
35.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0
0.33
0.35
Total Liabilities
67.32
55.55
46.43
44.68
Fixed Assets
4.99
5.79
5.27
5.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
58.77
46.19
37.51
34.5
Inventories
36.85
27.07
24.98
25.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.03
28.51
20.18
15.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.77
5.99
5.46
4.79
Sundry Creditors
-9.07
-12.39
-10.56
-9.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.81
-2.99
-2.55
-2.41
Cash
3.55
3.54
3.65
4.49
Total Assets
67.31
55.54
46.43
44.68
