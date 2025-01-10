iifl-logo-icon 1
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd Balance Sheet

60.25
(0.25%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.7

3.22

2.89

2.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.28

14.75

6.55

6.22

Net Worth

26.98

17.97

9.44

9.11

Minority Interest

Debt

40.01

37.58

36.66

35.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.33

0

0.33

0.35

Total Liabilities

67.32

55.55

46.43

44.68

Fixed Assets

4.99

5.79

5.27

5.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

58.77

46.19

37.51

34.5

Inventories

36.85

27.07

24.98

25.65

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

28.03

28.51

20.18

15.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.77

5.99

5.46

4.79

Sundry Creditors

-9.07

-12.39

-10.56

-9.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.81

-2.99

-2.55

-2.41

Cash

3.55

3.54

3.65

4.49

Total Assets

67.31

55.54

46.43

44.68

