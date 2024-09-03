Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at Shop No 100, Opposite Bhai Gangaram Market, Main Road, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Maharashtra, India, 421005. Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)