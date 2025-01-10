To,

The Members,

Marco Cables & Conductors Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company have great pleasure in presenting the 35th Boards Report of the Company together with Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. This report states compliance as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other rules and regulations as applicable to the Company.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The highlight of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as follows:

Amount in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 7164.97 5676.79 Other Income 42.53 16.94 Total Income 7207.51 5693.72 Direct & other related expenses 5733.44 4395.16 Employee Benefit Expenses 97.53 83.92 Financial Cost 596.69 531.52 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 46.93 47.97 Other Expenses 302.45 304.05 Total Expenses 6777.04 5362.62 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 430.47 331.10 Add: Exceptional items - 63.82 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 430.47 394.92 Provision for Taxation (Net) (126.82) (86.66) Profit/(Loss) after tax 303.65 308.26 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - - Earnings per Equity Share (?) - Face value of 10/- each 1.74 1.95

2. BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of wires, cables wires and conductors in India, with an operating history of over 34 years in power cable industry in India. We commenced our operations with manufacturing of wires (with aluminium / copper conductor), XLPE /PVC cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, subsequently we included AAAC (All Aluminium Alloy Conductor) and ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) Conductors and had made our presence in the industry. We have been manufacturing XLPE, PVC & Aerial Bunched Cables for last 3 decades. Recently, we have started ACSR - Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced, AAAC - All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ABC - (Aerial Bunched Cable) for distribution & transmission power lines.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue of Rs. 7207.51 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 5693.72 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 430.47 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 394.92 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 303.65 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 308.26 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

3. DIVIDEND/ TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year, your directors do not recommend any Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 to conserve resources and profit for future growth prospective of Company.

In Financial year 2023-24 the reserve maintained with the Company is Rs. 828.34 lakhs while in the year 202223 reserve was Rs. 1474.66 Lakhs.

Your Company has not transferred the profits for year ended March 31, 2024 to Reserves and Surplus.

4. CHANGE OF STATUS OF THE COMPANY FROM PRIVATE LIMITED TO PUBLIC LIMITED:

Pursuant to Special Resolution passed at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on May 25, 2023. Our Company changed the status of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

There have no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the date of the Balance Sheet and the date of this Report.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under review.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the Business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

8. CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER

During the year under review, the Company had successfully come out with its maiden SME - IPO (Initial Public Offering). The Public issue consisted of 52,02,000 Equity Shares at price of Rs. 36/- (including a premium of Rs. 26/- Equity Shares) aggregating to Rs. 1,872.72 Lakhs comprising of fresh offer of 26,01,000 equity shares aggregating to ? 936.36 lakhs and an offer for sale of 26,01,000 equity shares by Mr. Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja aggregating to ? 936.36 lakhs which was opened for subscription on September 21, 2023 and closed on September 25, 2023 for all the applicants. The Company received the overwhelming response for the said IPO issue and said shares got listed on the NSE - EMERGE platform on September 28, 2023. Subsequent to completion of IPO, the paid-up share capital of the Company increased to Rs. 18,69,90,000/-

The success of IPO reflects the trust, faith and confidence that customers, business partners and markets have reposed in your Company.

AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the authorized share capital was further increased from ? 300.00 Lakhs divided into 30,00,000 Equity Shares of ?10/- each to ?2,500.00 Lakhs divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of ?10/- each vide shareholders resolution dated February 10, 2023.

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 25,00,00,000/- divided into 2,50,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL

Share Capital: During the year under review, the Company has increased Paid-up Share capital of Company as per details mentioned below:

Sr. No. Date of Allotment Nature of allotment No. of Equity Shares allotted Cumulative No. of Equity Shares 1. April 19, 2023 Bonus Issue 1,28,78,400 1,60,98,000 2. September 26, 2023 IPO 26,01,000 1,86,99,000

As on March 31, 2024, the paid-up capital was Rs 18,69,90,000/- divided into 1,86,99,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

9. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

As on March 31, 2024 the Company has no Holding, Subsidiaries, Associate Company, and Joint Venture.

10. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Companys shares are listed on NSE EMERGE platform with ISIN INE0QP001012 & NSE Symbol: MARCO.

11. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2024 were as follows:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/ Change in Designation 1. Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja Chairman and Change in 11/07/2023 Sr. No Name of Director Designation Appointment/ Resignation Date of Appointment/ Cessation/ Change in Designation Managing Director designation 2. Sugnomal Mangandas Kukreja Whole-Time Director Change in designation 11/07/2023 3. Komal Sumit Kukreja Non-Executive, Director Appointment 25/04/2023 4. Ajay Vijay Singh Non-Executive, Independent Director Appointment 11/07/2023 5. Giriraj Bhutra Non-Executive, Independent Director Appointment 11/07/2023 6. Madan Gurmukhdas Mulchandani Chief Financial Officer Appointment 19/06/2023 7. Priyanka Vinod Patil Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointment 12/06/2023

12. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of Independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Director have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act. In view of the available time limit, those Independent Director who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, had committed to perform the test within time limit stipulated under the act. The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013.

13. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING:

Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors met 14 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The intervening gap between two Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Secretarial Standard-1. The prescribed quorum was presented for all the Meetings and Directors of the Company actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

14. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has three committees viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee which has been established as a part of the better Corporate Governance practices and is in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

I. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Giriraj Bhutra Chairman 2. Ajay Vijay Singh Member 3. Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja Member

All the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in the financial year 2023-24 was approved by the Board.

Further the Committee members met 6 times during the year for conducting the Meeting.

II. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Komal Sumit Kukreja Chairman 2. Ajay Vijay Singh Member 3. Giriraj Bhutra Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

III. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee:

Sr. No. Name Designation 1. Ajay Vijay Singh Chairman 2. Giriraj Bhutra Member 3. Sugnomal Mangandas Kukreja Member

Further the Committee members met 1 time during the year for conducting the Meeting.

Shareholders Meeting:

Sr. No. Particulars of agenda Type of Meeting Meeting Date a)Alteration of Object Clause of MOA 1 b) Amendment of Object Clause of MOA and Adoption of MOA as per Companies Act,2013 EGM 17-04-2023 a) Appointment of Komal Sumit Kukreja as Non- Executive Non-Independent Director 2 b) Approval for Name Change of the Company EGM 25-04-2023 c) Alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company due to Change in Name a) Conversion of the Company from private limited company into public limited company 3 b) Alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company consequent to conversion of company from private limited to public limited EGM 25-05-2023 c) Adoption of new set of articles of association of the company consequent to conversion of company from private limited to public limited a) Appointment of Ajay Vijay Singh as non-executive independent director b) Appointment of Giriraj Bhutra as non-executive independent director 4 c) Change in designation of Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja from director to Chairman and Managing Director and Sugnomal Mangandas Kukreja from Director to Whole- Time Director EGM 11-07-2023 d) Appointment of Statutory auditor to fill casual vacancy e) To Authorise for Section 180(1)(a) f) To Authorise for Section 180(1)(c) g) To Authorise for Section 186 h) Approval Of IPO and Offer for Sale 5 a) Appointment of Auditor in case of Casual Vacancy from 01-04-2022 To 31-03-2023 EGM 18-07-2023 6 a) Adoption of Annual Accounts of Company for F.Y. 2022-23 AGM 04-08-2023 b) Appointment of statutory Auditor of Company 7 a) Appointment of Auditor in case of Casual Vacancy from 01-04-2023 to 31-03-2024 Postal Ballot 02-02-2024

15. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company believes that building a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utihzing different skills, qualifications, professional experience and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations and Act, the Company has in place Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

The said policy of the Company, inter alia, provides that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration

including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). The Policy also lays down broad guidelines for evaluation of performance of Board as a whole, Committees of the Board, individual directors including the chairperson and the Independent Directors. The aforesaid Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the website of your Company www.marcocables.com

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Since the Company is listed on EMERGE platform of NSE., the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable on the Company.

17. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents/ brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices, the website link is www.marcocables.com

18. ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared for evaluating the performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Director including Independent Directors. The questionnaires were prepared after taking into consideration the various facets related to working of Board, its Committee and roles and responsibilities of Director. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Further, the performance of Board as a whole and committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of various criteria. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

19. VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct excess to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.marcocables.com

20. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has evaluated a risk management to monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statements.

22. MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES/ REGULATORS

No order, whether significant and/or material has been passed by any regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE ACT:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134(3)(h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure - A.

24. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Shareholders of the Company had appointed M/s Jay Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 329001E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/S S.U. Radhakrishnani & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Membership No 031760) to hold office till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2024.

Accordingly, as per recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 02nd September, 2024 has appointed M/ s Jay Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 329001E) as Statutory Auditor of Company for the period of 5 years i.e., from F.Y. 2024-25 to 2028-29 subject to approval of Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of Company.

Further Company has received written confirmation to the effect that they are not disqualified from acting as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the terms of provisions of Section 139 and 141 of the Act and rules framed there under.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Dilip Swarnkar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year under review. The Secretarial Audit report received from the Secretarial Auditors is annexed to this report marked as Annexure B and forms part of this report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

During the year under review, M/ s Kukreja & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN - 133492W) had been appointment as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Statutory Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

The notes on accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation.

Secretarial Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in the Secretarial Auditor report.

25. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the Companys website www.marcocables.com

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure - C.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are not applicable to the Company considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

28. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in this Report as Annexure D which forms part of this Report.

29. HUMAN RESOURCES

The relations with the employees and associates continued to remam cordial throughout the year. The Directors of your Company wish to place on record their appreciation for the excellent team spirit and dedication displayed by the employees of the Company.

30. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. There exist at the group level an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) constituted under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The group is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and employees are made aware about the consequences of such acts and about the constitution of ICC. During the year under review, no complaints were filed with the Committee under the provisions of the said Act in relation to the workplace/s of the Company.

31. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

32. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, were not applicable to the Company upto March 31, 2024 and accordingly such accounts and records were not required to be maintained.

33. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

34. GREEN INITIATIVES

In compliance with Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2023-24 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 will also be available on the Companys website www.marcocables.com.

35. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application or proceeding was initiated in respect of the Company in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), with respect to Directors Responsibihty Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a) The Financial Statements of the Company - comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended as on that date, have been prepared on a going concern basis following applicable accounting standards and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) Accounting policies selected were applied consistently and the judgments and estimates related to these financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and, of the profits and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;

d) Requisite Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company were laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

e) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

37. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year

under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.