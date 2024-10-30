|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 for Appointment Secretarial auditor.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Marco Cables & Conductors Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024 for approval of Audited Financial Result for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
