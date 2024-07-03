iifl-logo-icon 1
Cords Cable Industries Ltd Share Price

209
(-0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209
  • Day's High209
  • 52 Wk High278
  • Prev. Close209.11
  • Day's Low209
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)0.98
  • P/E23.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.17
  • EPS9.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)270.19
  • Div. Yield0.48
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cords Cable Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Cords Cable Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cords Cable Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.92%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 46.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cords Cable Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.6

Reserves

156.31

146.28

139.15

132.79

Net Worth

169.24

159.21

152.08

147.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

323.37

420.89

365.37

323.4

yoy growth (%)

-23.17

15.19

12.97

14.14

Raw materials

-241.62

-326.55

-292.07

-254.81

As % of sales

74.72

77.58

79.93

78.78

Employee costs

-19.97

-23.49

-15.79

-13.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.19

10.84

9.21

7.85

Depreciation

-7.08

-6.61

-5.06

-5.21

Tax paid

-1.83

-0.17

-2.95

-2.67

Working capital

8.5

12.53

15.12

15.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.17

15.19

12.97

14.14

Op profit growth

-16.43

17.21

7.22

12.98

EBIT growth

-20.4

13.41

7.21

16.49

Net profit growth

-59.17

70.35

21.07

66.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Cords Cable Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cords Cable Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naveen Sawhney

Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar.

Independent Director

Prem Kumar Vohra

Independent Director

Parveen Kumar

Independent Director

Rahul Mohnut

Independent Director

Eila Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Pawan Kumar Maheswari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Pant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cords Cable Industries Ltd

Summary

Cords Cable Industries Ltd (CCIL) was incorporated on October 21, 1991 as Cords Cable Industries Private Limited by a group of three professionals, Mr. Naveen Sawhney, Mr. D.K. Prashar and Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, to cater to the growing requirement for high quality customised cables. One of the main objects was to acquire and take over as a going concern the partnership business carried on under the name and style of Cords Cable Industries.CCIL is a specialised Control & Instrumentation cable company offering wide range of cable products to multiple industries. It designs, develops and manufactures a varied range of Instrumentation, Control, Power, Thermocouple Extension / Compensating, Power and Communication Cables. The companys state of the art manufacturing plants are located at Alwar district in Rajasthan. CORDS is in the business of providing cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical and signal connectivity requirements.The company has started its operations by manufacturing co-axial cables and instrumentation cables at Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi. Thereafter, the company has took over the business of the partnership concern M/s Cords Cable Industries as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities with effect from May 1, 1992. M/s Cords Cable Industries was established on October 23, 1987 to manufacture and trade cables. Mrs. Santosh Malhotra, Mr. Chanan Lal Sawhney, Mr. B.D. Prashar, Mr. A.M. Sanghvi, Mr. Vimal Dev Monga jointly formed the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cords Cable Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cords Cable Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cords Cable Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is ₹270.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cords Cable Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is 23.12 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cords Cable Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cords Cable Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is ₹109 and ₹278 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cords Cable Industries Ltd?

Cords Cable Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 48.31%, 1 Year at 80.42%, 6 Month at -10.32%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at 0.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cords Cable Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.92 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 46.75 %

