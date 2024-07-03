Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹209
Prev. Close₹209.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.98
Day's High₹209
Day's Low₹209
52 Week's High₹278
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹135.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)270.19
P/E23.12
EPS9.04
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.6
Reserves
156.31
146.28
139.15
132.79
Net Worth
169.24
159.21
152.08
147.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
323.37
420.89
365.37
323.4
yoy growth (%)
-23.17
15.19
12.97
14.14
Raw materials
-241.62
-326.55
-292.07
-254.81
As % of sales
74.72
77.58
79.93
78.78
Employee costs
-19.97
-23.49
-15.79
-13.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.19
10.84
9.21
7.85
Depreciation
-7.08
-6.61
-5.06
-5.21
Tax paid
-1.83
-0.17
-2.95
-2.67
Working capital
8.5
12.53
15.12
15.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.17
15.19
12.97
14.14
Op profit growth
-16.43
17.21
7.22
12.98
EBIT growth
-20.4
13.41
7.21
16.49
Net profit growth
-59.17
70.35
21.07
66.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naveen Sawhney
Executive Director
Sanjeev Kumar.
Independent Director
Prem Kumar Vohra
Independent Director
Parveen Kumar
Independent Director
Rahul Mohnut
Independent Director
Eila Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Pawan Kumar Maheswari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Pant
Reports by Cords Cable Industries Ltd
Summary
Cords Cable Industries Ltd (CCIL) was incorporated on October 21, 1991 as Cords Cable Industries Private Limited by a group of three professionals, Mr. Naveen Sawhney, Mr. D.K. Prashar and Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, to cater to the growing requirement for high quality customised cables. One of the main objects was to acquire and take over as a going concern the partnership business carried on under the name and style of Cords Cable Industries.CCIL is a specialised Control & Instrumentation cable company offering wide range of cable products to multiple industries. It designs, develops and manufactures a varied range of Instrumentation, Control, Power, Thermocouple Extension / Compensating, Power and Communication Cables. The companys state of the art manufacturing plants are located at Alwar district in Rajasthan. CORDS is in the business of providing cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical and signal connectivity requirements.The company has started its operations by manufacturing co-axial cables and instrumentation cables at Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi. Thereafter, the company has took over the business of the partnership concern M/s Cords Cable Industries as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities with effect from May 1, 1992. M/s Cords Cable Industries was established on October 23, 1987 to manufacture and trade cables. Mrs. Santosh Malhotra, Mr. Chanan Lal Sawhney, Mr. B.D. Prashar, Mr. A.M. Sanghvi, Mr. Vimal Dev Monga jointly formed the
Read More
The Cords Cable Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is ₹270.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is 23.12 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cords Cable Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cords Cable Industries Ltd is ₹109 and ₹278 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cords Cable Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 48.31%, 1 Year at 80.42%, 6 Month at -10.32%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at 0.26%.
