Summary

Cords Cable Industries Ltd (CCIL) was incorporated on October 21, 1991 as Cords Cable Industries Private Limited by a group of three professionals, Mr. Naveen Sawhney, Mr. D.K. Prashar and Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, to cater to the growing requirement for high quality customised cables. One of the main objects was to acquire and take over as a going concern the partnership business carried on under the name and style of Cords Cable Industries.CCIL is a specialised Control & Instrumentation cable company offering wide range of cable products to multiple industries. It designs, develops and manufactures a varied range of Instrumentation, Control, Power, Thermocouple Extension / Compensating, Power and Communication Cables. The companys state of the art manufacturing plants are located at Alwar district in Rajasthan. CORDS is in the business of providing cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical and signal connectivity requirements.The company has started its operations by manufacturing co-axial cables and instrumentation cables at Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi. Thereafter, the company has took over the business of the partnership concern M/s Cords Cable Industries as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities with effect from May 1, 1992. M/s Cords Cable Industries was established on October 23, 1987 to manufacture and trade cables. Mrs. Santosh Malhotra, Mr. Chanan Lal Sawhney, Mr. B.D. Prashar, Mr. A.M. Sanghvi, Mr. Vimal Dev Monga jointly formed the

