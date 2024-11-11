Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results CORDS CABLE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that notice of 212TH meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday,November 11th ,2024 at 12:15 p.m. at the registered office of the company to consider, discuss and approve, interalia, the un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 2nd quarter/half year ended on September 30th,2024 and other items as per agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company considered and approved the following: i) Un-audited financial results and Cash Flow Statement for the 2nd Quarter/Half year ended September 30, 2024; ii) Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Half year ended September 30, 2024; iii) Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:15 p.m. and concluded at 13:00 p.m. You are requested to take the above on record and inform all those concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

CORDS CABLE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Notice is hereby given to the Exchanges that the 211th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company i.e. 94 1st Floor Shambhu Dayal Bagh Marg Near Okhla Industrial Area Phase-III Old Ishwar Nagar New Delhi-110020 to consider discuss and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter/3 months ended on 30th June 2024. fix Day Date Time and Venue of 33rd Annual General Meeting. fix dates of Book Closure for the same. fix cut-off date / record date for the purpose of e-voting and dividend. Director Report for the F. Y. ended on 31st March 2024 and Notice convening the ensuing AGM and other related matters. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e., Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company i.e., 94, 1st Floor, Shambhu Dayal Bagh Marg Near Okhla Industrial Area Phase-llI, Old Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi -110020 to consider and approve the items as per attachments attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

CORDS CABLE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given to the Exchanges that the 210 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 01:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company i.e. 94 1* Floor Shambhu Dayal Bagh Marg Near Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ill Old Ishwar Nagar New Delhi -110020 inter alia to consider the following: 1) Approval of Audited Financial Results alongwith Auditors Report Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Fourth Quarter / Financial Year ended on March 312024. 2)Recommendation of a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company interalia considered and approved The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Assets and Liabilities; (Annex. A)2. Auditors Report (Unmodified opinion) in respect of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (Annex. B)3. Declaration for unmodified opinion in respect of audited standalone financial results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Annex. C) and other items as per attachment.The Board Meeting commenced at 01:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:35 p.m. This is to inform you that Meeting of 210th Board of Directors held on today i.e. 24th May,2024 at Registered office of company .Please refer the attachment The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 24th May,2024 have recommended the final dividend (FY 2023-24) on the equity shares of the company @ 10% i.e, Rs. 1/- per equity share. (As Per BSE Anouncement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024