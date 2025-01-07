iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cords Cable Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199.42
(1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:23:47 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cords Cable Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

323.37

420.89

365.37

323.4

yoy growth (%)

-23.17

15.19

12.97

14.14

Raw materials

-241.62

-326.55

-292.07

-254.81

As % of sales

74.72

77.58

79.93

78.78

Employee costs

-19.97

-23.49

-15.79

-13.63

As % of sales

6.17

5.58

4.32

4.21

Other costs

-27.04

-29.28

-22.05

-21.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.36

6.95

6.03

6.76

Operating profit

34.73

41.56

35.45

33.06

OPM

10.74

9.87

9.7

10.22

Depreciation

-7.08

-6.61

-5.06

-5.21

Interest expense

-22.83

-25.61

-22.93

-22.13

Other income

1.37

1.51

1.75

2.13

Profit before tax

6.19

10.84

9.21

7.85

Taxes

-1.83

-0.17

-2.95

-2.67

Tax rate

-29.64

-1.65

-32.03

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.66

6.26

5.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.35

10.66

6.26

5.17

yoy growth (%)

-59.17

70.35

21.07

66.52

NPM

1.34

2.53

1.71

1.59

Cords Cable : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cords Cable Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.