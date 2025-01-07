Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
323.37
420.89
365.37
323.4
yoy growth (%)
-23.17
15.19
12.97
14.14
Raw materials
-241.62
-326.55
-292.07
-254.81
As % of sales
74.72
77.58
79.93
78.78
Employee costs
-19.97
-23.49
-15.79
-13.63
As % of sales
6.17
5.58
4.32
4.21
Other costs
-27.04
-29.28
-22.05
-21.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.36
6.95
6.03
6.76
Operating profit
34.73
41.56
35.45
33.06
OPM
10.74
9.87
9.7
10.22
Depreciation
-7.08
-6.61
-5.06
-5.21
Interest expense
-22.83
-25.61
-22.93
-22.13
Other income
1.37
1.51
1.75
2.13
Profit before tax
6.19
10.84
9.21
7.85
Taxes
-1.83
-0.17
-2.95
-2.67
Tax rate
-29.64
-1.65
-32.03
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.66
6.26
5.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.35
10.66
6.26
5.17
yoy growth (%)
-59.17
70.35
21.07
66.52
NPM
1.34
2.53
1.71
1.59
