Cords Cable Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.6
Reserves
156.31
146.28
139.15
132.79
Net Worth
169.24
159.21
152.08
147.32
Minority Interest
Debt
84.74
83.43
92.87
83.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.95
5.23
5.67
6
Total Liabilities
258.93
247.87
250.62
237.1
Fixed Assets
90.74
93.41
95.22
92.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.76
0.38
0.5
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
0.69
0.56
0.5
Networking Capital
141.43
133.42
132.24
125.14
Inventories
68.49
63.3
69.58
58.55
Inventory Days
66.08
Sundry Debtors
164.89
148.7
128.57
109
Debtor Days
123.03
Other Current Assets
11.49
10.87
7.79
14.82
Sundry Creditors
-94.25
-81.3
-67.36
-51.53
Creditor Days
58.16
Other Current Liabilities
-9.18
-8.15
-6.34
-5.7
Cash
24.28
19.96
22.1
18.35
Total Assets
258.92
247.86
250.62
237.09
