Cords Cable Industries Ltd AGM

175.99
(3.89%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Cords Cable CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 202430 Jul 2024
AGM 23/09/2024 Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e., Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company i.e., 94, 1st Floor, Shambhu Dayal Bagh Marg Near Okhla Industrial Area Phase-llI, Old Ishwar Nagar, New Delhi -110020 to consider and approve the items as per attachments attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations 2015 read with Part A of the Schedule III to the SEBI ,LODR. Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 33rd AGM of CCIL on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of company (IST) through VC/OAVM to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM dated July 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

