|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend (F.Y 2023-24) on the Equity Shares of the Company @ 10 % i.e ., Rs .1/ - per equity share. Please find attach herewith Record Date and other related intimation as per attachment attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
