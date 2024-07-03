Cords Cable Industries Ltd Summary

Cords Cable Industries Ltd (CCIL) was incorporated on October 21, 1991 as Cords Cable Industries Private Limited by a group of three professionals, Mr. Naveen Sawhney, Mr. D.K. Prashar and Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, to cater to the growing requirement for high quality customised cables. One of the main objects was to acquire and take over as a going concern the partnership business carried on under the name and style of Cords Cable Industries.CCIL is a specialised Control & Instrumentation cable company offering wide range of cable products to multiple industries. It designs, develops and manufactures a varied range of Instrumentation, Control, Power, Thermocouple Extension / Compensating, Power and Communication Cables. The companys state of the art manufacturing plants are located at Alwar district in Rajasthan. CORDS is in the business of providing cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical and signal connectivity requirements.The company has started its operations by manufacturing co-axial cables and instrumentation cables at Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi. Thereafter, the company has took over the business of the partnership concern M/s Cords Cable Industries as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities with effect from May 1, 1992. M/s Cords Cable Industries was established on October 23, 1987 to manufacture and trade cables. Mrs. Santosh Malhotra, Mr. Chanan Lal Sawhney, Mr. B.D. Prashar, Mr. A.M. Sanghvi, Mr. Vimal Dev Monga jointly formed the firm. The company promoters are from engineering and management disciplines. They have been associated individually with the Cable Industry for over thirty years and have varied experience in the areas of manufacturing, marketing etc. in the Cable Industry. The Company became a deemed public limited company w.e.f July 1, 1997 and restored its status of private limited company again w.e.f February 6, 2003. The Company got converted into a public limited company.To keep up the growth momentum, the company has added control cables and customized instrumentation cables to product portfolio. In line with the vision to go up the value chain and to increase production capacity, the company has set up a state of the art manufacturing facility at Chopanki, Dist. Alwar, Rajasthan in 2003-04 of approx 45,000 sq.ft. covered area. This enabled us to diversify the product range so as to cater to the cable requirements of the energy and infrastructure sectors of the country. In November 2006, the company has increased the capacities for existing products and expanded the factory from 45,000 sq. ft. covered area to 92,000 sq. ft covered area.Over a period of time, the company has expanded the product range and added a variety of specialty cables in the product range. At present the company has focusing on LT cables, control & instrumentation cables and specialty cables. In the proposed expansion project, the company has planned to add HT cables and Rubber cables to the existing product portfolio. The company has catered to a majority of core industries such as power, cement, chemicals, petrochemicals, steel etc. The company clientele includes blue chip companies like BHEL, L&T, NTPC, Reliance Energy Ltd. and others.The Company commissioned its new ultra-modern cable manufacturing facility at Kaharani, in Rajasthan in 2010-11.