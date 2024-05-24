To the Members of

Cords Cable Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cords Cable Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

During our audit, we had not came across with any significant areas that require reporting under Key Audit Matter paragraph and hence we are not including the same in our audit report as per para (A59) of SA 701.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 3of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) amendment Rules, 2016. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial Statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company s preparation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company s Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexure to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure I", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) amendment Rules, 2016.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure II" and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements.

For Alok Misra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No: 018734N CA. Alok Misra Place of Signature: New Delhi Partner Date: 24.05.2024 M.No: 500138

Annexure I to Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at the reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory includes finished goods, raw material and work in progress along with inventory of consumables and packing material.

Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and discrepancies noticed which were not material in nature have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, subject to scraps which were not included in the quarterly statement submitted to the bank as the bank does not consider any value for the scraps for drawing power purpose.

However the same is part of the inventories.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits, in respect of which, directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under, are not applicable on the company. No order had been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost Records under section 148 of the Act, and are of opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained, however, we have not made the detailed examination of such cost records.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, GST and other applicable material undisputed statutory dues have been deposited regularly during the year with the appropriate authorities and there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned i.e. 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, GST or other applicable material statutory dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute except the followings:-

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount INR in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Building and Other Construction Worker s Welfare CESS Act, 1996 Building and Other Construction Worker s Welfare CESS Rule, 1998 2010-2011 & 2012-2013 Stay order granted by the HIGH COURT, Jaipur CESS Amount 16.04 Add: Interest 29.42 45.46 Less: Already Deposit 16.04 Balance 29.42 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 9.33 2017-2018 Application filed for refund to Deputy Commissioner (GST), Bhiwadi. Less:- Already Deposit 0.93 Balance 8.40 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 36.65 2017-2018 Application filed for refund to Deputy Commissioner (GST), Bhiwadi. Less:- Already Deposit 3.66 Balance 32.99 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 1.76 2016-2017 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeals) Jaipur Less:- Already Deposit 0.13 Balance 1.63 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 2.35 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeals) Jaipur Less:- Already Deposit 0.97 Balance 1.38 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 6.12 2007-2008 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeals) Jaipur Less:- Already Deposit 0.46 Balance 5.66 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 13.09 2007-2008 & 2008-2009 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeals) Jaipur Less:- Already Deposit 0.98 Balance 12.11 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 58.08 2017-2018 & 2018-2019 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeal) Jaipur Add:- Interest 36.48 Add:- Penalty 58.08 Total 152.64 Less:- Already Deposit 58.08 Balance 94.56 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 104.19 2018-2019 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeal) Jaipur Add:- Interest 56.73 Add:- Penalty 15.63 Total 176.55 Less:- Already Deposit 176.55 Balance NIL Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 72.85 2017-2018 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeal) Jaipur Penalty 72.85 2018-2019 Total 145.70 2019-2020 Less:- Already Deposited 7.29 Balance 138.41 Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. Central Goods & Service Tax Tax 0.40 2019-2020 Case Pending with Commissioner (Appeal) Jaipur Penalty 0.40 Total 0.80 Less: Already Deposited 0.04 Balance 0.76 Income Tax Act 1961. Income Tax Tax 58.08 AY 2018-2019 Appeal to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Add: Interest 81.53 Total 139.61

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks, financial institutions and debenture holders as at the Balance Sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were generally applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project.

Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no group companies. Accordingly ,clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Alok Misra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No: 018734N CA. Alok Misra Place of Signature: New Delhi Partner Date: 24.05.2024 M.No: 500138

Annexure II to Independent Auditors Report- 31 March 2024 (Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cords Cable Industries Limited as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting but requires more strengthening and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively during the period ended 31st March 2024 , based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consisting the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.