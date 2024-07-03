SectorCables
Open₹216.89
Prev. Close₹215.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹216.89
Day's Low₹216.89
52 Week's High₹340
52 Week's Low₹199.6
Book Value₹84.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)650.67
P/E90.25
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.91
199.98
156.54
138.31
Net Worth
251.91
229.98
186.54
168.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
328.52
223.07
325.04
211.09
yoy growth (%)
47.27
-31.37
53.98
-15.49
Raw materials
-245.35
-153.34
-243.31
-157.52
As % of sales
74.68
68.74
74.85
74.62
Employee costs
-20.27
-20.81
-16.78
-15.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.95
0.3
24.01
5.49
Depreciation
-11.2
-11.73
-7.94
-7.72
Tax paid
-2.75
0.71
-7.88
-2.15
Working capital
8.73
40.6
37.04
-18.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.27
-31.37
53.98
-15.49
Op profit growth
48.7
-50.98
155.16
-48.71
EBIT growth
112.03
-73.29
211.01
-59
Net profit growth
707.24
-93.7
383.83
-60.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
685.5
792.2
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
685.5
792.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
14.99
4.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
H V Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D R Bansal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
B R Nahar
Independent Director
Kiran Aggarwal
Additional Director
Ravindra Pratap Singh
Reports by Birla Cable Ltd
Summary
Birla Cable Limited was formerly incorporated as Birla Ericsson Optical Limited on June 30, 1992 and was promoted by Priyamvada Buta, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden (30% stake). The company is engaged in the manufacture of optical fibre cables and Jelly Filled Telephone Cables. Optical fibre cables are the latest development in the field of telecommunication cables and are superior to the conventional cables in many aspects such as lower distortion, wider frequency band, no dampening of frequency and no electromagnetic interference. Optical fibre cables are extensively used in the telecom sector in urban area networks for long-distance trunk routes; intra-city exchanges and subscriber networking and also for railway signalling and defence systems.As the number of customers are limited and purchases are made through open tenders, the product is to be sold directly. The company proposes to utilise the services of selling agents for providing marketing services. The company will benefit immensely from the experience of the promoter companies. The company commenced commercial production and achieved a turnover of Rs 71.08 cr in the first year of operations. The plant is capable of producing a wide range of telecom cables to meet Indian and international specifications.During the year 1999-2000, the company has received SAMMAN PATRA for valuable contribution to the Customs and Central Excise revenue during the financial year 1998-99.Optic Fibre Goa
Read More
The Birla Cable Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Cable Ltd is ₹650.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Birla Cable Ltd is 90.25 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Cable Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Cable Ltd is ₹199.6 and ₹340 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Birla Cable Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.42%, 3 Years at 26.49%, 1 Year at -23.43%, 6 Month at -14.74%, 3 Month at -13.84% and 1 Month at -2.63%.
