Birla Cable Ltd Share Price

216.89
(0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open216.89
  • Day's High216.89
  • 52 Wk High340
  • Prev. Close215.44
  • Day's Low216.89
  • 52 Wk Low 199.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E90.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.65
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)650.67
  • Div. Yield0.8
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Birla Cable Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

216.89

Prev. Close

215.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

216.89

Day's Low

216.89

52 Week's High

340

52 Week's Low

199.6

Book Value

84.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

650.67

P/E

90.25

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0.8

Birla Cable Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

Birla Cable Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Birla Cable Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Birla Cable Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.91

199.98

156.54

138.31

Net Worth

251.91

229.98

186.54

168.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

328.52

223.07

325.04

211.09

yoy growth (%)

47.27

-31.37

53.98

-15.49

Raw materials

-245.35

-153.34

-243.31

-157.52

As % of sales

74.68

68.74

74.85

74.62

Employee costs

-20.27

-20.81

-16.78

-15.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.95

0.3

24.01

5.49

Depreciation

-11.2

-11.73

-7.94

-7.72

Tax paid

-2.75

0.71

-7.88

-2.15

Working capital

8.73

40.6

37.04

-18.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.27

-31.37

53.98

-15.49

Op profit growth

48.7

-50.98

155.16

-48.71

EBIT growth

112.03

-73.29

211.01

-59

Net profit growth

707.24

-93.7

383.83

-60.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

685.5

792.2

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

685.5

792.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

14.99

4.51

View Annually Results

Birla Cable Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birla Cable Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

H V Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D R Bansal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

B R Nahar

Independent Director

Kiran Aggarwal

Additional Director

Ravindra Pratap Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Cable Ltd

Summary

Birla Cable Limited was formerly incorporated as Birla Ericsson Optical Limited on June 30, 1992 and was promoted by Priyamvada Buta, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden (30% stake). The company is engaged in the manufacture of optical fibre cables and Jelly Filled Telephone Cables. Optical fibre cables are the latest development in the field of telecommunication cables and are superior to the conventional cables in many aspects such as lower distortion, wider frequency band, no dampening of frequency and no electromagnetic interference. Optical fibre cables are extensively used in the telecom sector in urban area networks for long-distance trunk routes; intra-city exchanges and subscriber networking and also for railway signalling and defence systems.As the number of customers are limited and purchases are made through open tenders, the product is to be sold directly. The company proposes to utilise the services of selling agents for providing marketing services. The company will benefit immensely from the experience of the promoter companies. The company commenced commercial production and achieved a turnover of Rs 71.08 cr in the first year of operations. The plant is capable of producing a wide range of telecom cables to meet Indian and international specifications.During the year 1999-2000, the company has received SAMMAN PATRA for valuable contribution to the Customs and Central Excise revenue during the financial year 1998-99.Optic Fibre Goa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Birla Cable Ltd share price today?

The Birla Cable Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Cable Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Cable Ltd is ₹650.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Birla Cable Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Birla Cable Ltd is 90.25 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Birla Cable Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Cable Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Cable Ltd is ₹199.6 and ₹340 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Birla Cable Ltd?

Birla Cable Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.42%, 3 Years at 26.49%, 1 Year at -23.43%, 6 Month at -14.74%, 3 Month at -13.84% and 1 Month at -2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Birla Cable Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Birla Cable Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.35 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.64 %

