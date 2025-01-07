Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
328.52
223.07
325.04
211.09
yoy growth (%)
47.27
-31.37
53.98
-15.49
Raw materials
-245.35
-153.34
-243.31
-157.52
As % of sales
74.68
68.74
74.85
74.62
Employee costs
-20.27
-20.81
-16.78
-15.12
As % of sales
6.17
9.32
5.16
7.16
Other costs
-37.72
-31.98
-30.42
-24.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.48
14.33
9.35
11.79
Operating profit
25.17
16.92
34.53
13.53
OPM
7.66
7.58
10.62
6.41
Depreciation
-11.2
-11.73
-7.94
-7.72
Interest expense
-4.83
-7.14
-3.87
-3.47
Other income
1.83
2.26
1.3
3.16
Profit before tax
10.95
0.3
24.01
5.49
Taxes
-2.75
0.71
-7.88
-2.15
Tax rate
-25.14
234.79
-32.82
-39.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.2
1.01
16.13
3.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.2
1.01
16.13
3.33
yoy growth (%)
707.24
-93.7
383.83
-60.67
NPM
2.49
0.45
4.96
1.57
