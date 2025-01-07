iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Cable Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

206.7
(-0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Cable Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

328.52

223.07

325.04

211.09

yoy growth (%)

47.27

-31.37

53.98

-15.49

Raw materials

-245.35

-153.34

-243.31

-157.52

As % of sales

74.68

68.74

74.85

74.62

Employee costs

-20.27

-20.81

-16.78

-15.12

As % of sales

6.17

9.32

5.16

7.16

Other costs

-37.72

-31.98

-30.42

-24.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.48

14.33

9.35

11.79

Operating profit

25.17

16.92

34.53

13.53

OPM

7.66

7.58

10.62

6.41

Depreciation

-11.2

-11.73

-7.94

-7.72

Interest expense

-4.83

-7.14

-3.87

-3.47

Other income

1.83

2.26

1.3

3.16

Profit before tax

10.95

0.3

24.01

5.49

Taxes

-2.75

0.71

-7.88

-2.15

Tax rate

-25.14

234.79

-32.82

-39.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.2

1.01

16.13

3.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.2

1.01

16.13

3.33

yoy growth (%)

707.24

-93.7

383.83

-60.67

NPM

2.49

0.45

4.96

1.57

Birla Cable : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Cable Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.