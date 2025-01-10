Birla Cable Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.91
199.98
156.54
138.31
Net Worth
251.91
229.98
186.54
168.31
Minority Interest
Debt
165.43
128.66
82.48
70.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.16
6.7
5.31
5.83
Total Liabilities
427.5
365.34
274.33
245.05
Fixed Assets
117.47
86.49
75.85
79.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.34
29.71
12.34
13.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
1.06
0.65
0.63
Networking Capital
268.47
243.98
181.57
146.78
Inventories
76.19
102.91
82.89
70.96
Inventory Days
78.83
Sundry Debtors
213.48
216.41
155.18
132.61
Debtor Days
147.33
Other Current Assets
11.16
21.67
15.8
15.46
Sundry Creditors
-26.22
-87.18
-65.76
-66.54
Creditor Days
73.92
Other Current Liabilities
-6.14
-9.83
-6.53
-5.71
Cash
3.28
4.09
3.91
5.55
Total Assets
427.49
365.33
274.32
245.06
