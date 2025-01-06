Birla Cable Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.95
0.3
24.01
5.49
Depreciation
-11.2
-11.73
-7.94
-7.72
Tax paid
-2.75
0.71
-7.88
-2.15
Working capital
8.73
40.6
37.04
-18.21
Other operating items
Operating
5.72
29.87
45.23
-22.6
Capital expenditure
4.98
46.45
12.3
-78.24
Free cash flow
10.7
76.32
57.53
-100.84
Equity raised
255.89
216.21
144.6
124.69
Investing
4.16
-2.51
-8.92
1.24
Financing
28.19
41.3
17.5
-15.04
Dividends paid
0
0
3
0
Net in cash
298.95
331.33
213.71
10.05
