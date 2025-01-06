iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Cable Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.95

0.3

24.01

5.49

Depreciation

-11.2

-11.73

-7.94

-7.72

Tax paid

-2.75

0.71

-7.88

-2.15

Working capital

8.73

40.6

37.04

-18.21

Other operating items

Operating

5.72

29.87

45.23

-22.6

Capital expenditure

4.98

46.45

12.3

-78.24

Free cash flow

10.7

76.32

57.53

-100.84

Equity raised

255.89

216.21

144.6

124.69

Investing

4.16

-2.51

-8.92

1.24

Financing

28.19

41.3

17.5

-15.04

Dividends paid

0

0

3

0

Net in cash

298.95

331.33

213.71

10.05

