|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|1.75
|17.5
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.75/- per share (i.e. 17.50 %) on 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2023 - 24,subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the Company.
