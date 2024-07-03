Birla Cable Ltd Summary

Birla Cable Limited was formerly incorporated as Birla Ericsson Optical Limited on June 30, 1992 and was promoted by Priyamvada Buta, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden (30% stake). The company is engaged in the manufacture of optical fibre cables and Jelly Filled Telephone Cables. Optical fibre cables are the latest development in the field of telecommunication cables and are superior to the conventional cables in many aspects such as lower distortion, wider frequency band, no dampening of frequency and no electromagnetic interference. Optical fibre cables are extensively used in the telecom sector in urban area networks for long-distance trunk routes; intra-city exchanges and subscriber networking and also for railway signalling and defence systems.As the number of customers are limited and purchases are made through open tenders, the product is to be sold directly. The company proposes to utilise the services of selling agents for providing marketing services. The company will benefit immensely from the experience of the promoter companies. The company commenced commercial production and achieved a turnover of Rs 71.08 cr in the first year of operations. The plant is capable of producing a wide range of telecom cables to meet Indian and international specifications.During the year 1999-2000, the company has received SAMMAN PATRA for valuable contribution to the Customs and Central Excise revenue during the financial year 1998-99.Optic Fibre Goa Limited, a venture promoted by the Company in association with Universal Cables Limited and VindhyaTelelinks Limited, was commissioned during 2001-02. The Company launched new products including Structured Cables, Specialty Communication and Data Cables, etc. for copper connectivity within wireless and fixed line broadband segments during 2008-09.