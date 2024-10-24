iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Cable Ltd Board Meeting

197.88
(3.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 . Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd February,2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

