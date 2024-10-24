Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

Birla Cable Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 . Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024