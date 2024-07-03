iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Plaza Wires Ltd Share Price

74.8
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.95
  • Day's High80.5
  • 52 Wk High121.35
  • Prev. Close79.23
  • Day's Low72.81
  • 52 Wk Low 70.65
  • Turnover (lac)59.92
  • P/E176.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.51
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)327.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Plaza Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

79.95

Prev. Close

79.23

Turnover(Lac.)

59.92

Day's High

80.5

Day's Low

72.81

52 Week's High

121.35

52 Week's Low

70.65

Book Value

27.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

327.27

P/E

176.04

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

Plaza Wires Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Plaza Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Plaza Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 30.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Plaza Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.75

30.55

30.55

3.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.77

22.53

14.96

35.79

Net Worth

119.52

53.08

45.51

39.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Plaza Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Plaza Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sonia Gupta

Whole-time Director

Aditya Gupta

Whole-time Director

Abhishek Gupta

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Independent Director

Chetna

Independent Director

Swati jain

Independent Director

Ish Sadana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavika Kapil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Plaza Wires Ltd

Summary

Plaza Wires Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna Wires Private Limited on August 23, 2006 by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted to Plaza General Cable Wire Private Limited on October 26, 2007. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders of Company, again name of the Company was changed to Plaza Wires Private Limited on February 06, 2009. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company and its name changed to Plaza Wires Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022. Plaza Wires are an ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company engaged into the business of manufacturing and selling of electrical wires, and selling and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast moving electrical goods (FMEG). The existing manufacturing unit is located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The business model include dealer & distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It select distributors based on their sales network, market reputation and financial strength including sales, securing tenders for supply of government projects and direct sales to infrastructure projects. The distribution network comprised over 1249 authorized dealers and distributors, 3 branch offices in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,4 warehouses in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi and C&F agents in Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra. At present, Company has product mix comprising (i) Wires and Cables, (ii) FMEG produ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Plaza Wires Ltd share price today?

The Plaza Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Plaza Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plaza Wires Ltd is ₹327.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Plaza Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Plaza Wires Ltd is 176.04 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Plaza Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plaza Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plaza Wires Ltd is ₹70.65 and ₹121.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Plaza Wires Ltd?

Plaza Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.05%, 6 Month at -10.11%, 3 Month at -3.50% and 1 Month at 3.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Plaza Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Plaza Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.83 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 30.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Plaza Wires Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.