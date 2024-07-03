SectorCables
Open₹79.95
Prev. Close₹79.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.92
Day's High₹80.5
Day's Low₹72.81
52 Week's High₹121.35
52 Week's Low₹70.65
Book Value₹27.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)327.27
P/E176.04
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.75
30.55
30.55
3.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.77
22.53
14.96
35.79
Net Worth
119.52
53.08
45.51
39.61
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sonia Gupta
Whole-time Director
Aditya Gupta
Whole-time Director
Abhishek Gupta
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Independent Director
Chetna
Independent Director
Swati jain
Independent Director
Ish Sadana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavika Kapil
Reports by Plaza Wires Ltd
Summary
Plaza Wires Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna Wires Private Limited on August 23, 2006 by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted to Plaza General Cable Wire Private Limited on October 26, 2007. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders of Company, again name of the Company was changed to Plaza Wires Private Limited on February 06, 2009. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company and its name changed to Plaza Wires Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022. Plaza Wires are an ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company engaged into the business of manufacturing and selling of electrical wires, and selling and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast moving electrical goods (FMEG). The existing manufacturing unit is located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The business model include dealer & distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It select distributors based on their sales network, market reputation and financial strength including sales, securing tenders for supply of government projects and direct sales to infrastructure projects. The distribution network comprised over 1249 authorized dealers and distributors, 3 branch offices in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,4 warehouses in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi and C&F agents in Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra. At present, Company has product mix comprising (i) Wires and Cables, (ii) FMEG produ
The Plaza Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plaza Wires Ltd is ₹327.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Plaza Wires Ltd is 176.04 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plaza Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plaza Wires Ltd is ₹70.65 and ₹121.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Plaza Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.05%, 6 Month at -10.11%, 3 Month at -3.50% and 1 Month at 3.54%.
