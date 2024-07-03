Summary

Plaza Wires Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna Wires Private Limited on August 23, 2006 by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted to Plaza General Cable Wire Private Limited on October 26, 2007. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders of Company, again name of the Company was changed to Plaza Wires Private Limited on February 06, 2009. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company and its name changed to Plaza Wires Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022. Plaza Wires are an ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company engaged into the business of manufacturing and selling of electrical wires, and selling and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast moving electrical goods (FMEG). The existing manufacturing unit is located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The business model include dealer & distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It select distributors based on their sales network, market reputation and financial strength including sales, securing tenders for supply of government projects and direct sales to infrastructure projects. The distribution network comprised over 1249 authorized dealers and distributors, 3 branch offices in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,4 warehouses in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi and C&F agents in Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra. At present, Company has product mix comprising (i) Wires and Cables, (ii) FMEG produ

