To the Members of Plaza Wires Limited

(formerly known as Plaza Wires Pvt. Ltd.)

Report on the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s. Plaza Wires Limited (formerly known as Plaza Wires Pr?vate Limited) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 12 to the accompanying financial statements, which describe the payment of GST through DRC-03 challan. Pending completion of proceedings, the consequent impact on the financial statements, if any, is currently not ascertainable.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion here on, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

THE KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW THE MATTER WAS ADDRESSED IN OUR AUDIT Based on its business model in Wires and FMEG business, the Company has many different types of terms of delivery arising from different types of performance obligations with its customers. Revenue from sales of goods is recognised when control is transferred to the customers and when there are no other unfulfilled obliga- tions. Accordingly, timing of recognition of revenue is a key audit matter. Our audit procedures over the recognition of revenue included the following: • We assessed the compliance of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies against the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) to identify any inappropriate policy; • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls and processes for revenue recognition along with effectiveness of information technology controls built in automated processes. • On a sample basis, we tested revenue transactions recorded during the year, by verifying the underlying documents, including invoices for assessment of fulfilment of performance obligations completed during the year. We analysed the timing of recognition of revenue and any unusual contractual terms; • On a sample basis, we tested the invoice for revenue transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end to verify recognition of revenue in the current period; and • We assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements against the requirement of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors report in this regard is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying Ind AS financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(I) The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, is annexed as Annexure I.

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements, comply with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Ind AS financial Statements of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in annexed as Annexure II;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended as at 31 March 2024; and

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 43(iii) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 43(iv) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend declared by or paid by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For SHAILENDRA GOEL & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 013670N Shailendra Goel Partner Membership No.: 092862 Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN : 24092862BKHJXA4621 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE-I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure as referred to in paragraph (i) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the Member of Plaza Wires Limited (Formerly known as Plaza Wires Pr?vate Limited) on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right- of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Companys property, plant and equipment were physically verified by management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme of its assets property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets adopted by the Company is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties as disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements included under Property, Plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant & equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) The management has physically verified the inventory during the year at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. As disclosed in note 16 to the Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and no material discrepancy is noticed.

iii. The company has not made any investments in, not provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause (iii) ( c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. However the Company has provided guarantee, to a company, in respect of which:

(a) The company has stood guarantee during the year and the balance outstanding of the guarantee to Adani Capital Pvt. Ltd. as at balance sheet date is Rs. 5.55 miMions, and

(b) The guarantee provided and terms and conditions of guarantee provided are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us the Company has not made any investment and given loan, guarantee or security under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us term loans take by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture or associate company.

x. (a) During the year the Company raised Rs.712.81 millions by way of initial public offer. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the money raised by the company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purposes for which they were raised, though the amount pending for immediate utilisation have been temporarily invested in fixed deposits with the schedule commercial bank.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As explained to us no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 24), Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit report of the Company issued during the year and till the date of this report, for the period under audit have been considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(b) and (c)of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company as a part of the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year, hence clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 42 to the Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, in respect of other than ongoing projects, to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the previous financial year as per second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not spent on other than ongoing projects during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has spent CSR amount under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to Ongoing projects- Women Empowerment during the year.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE-II REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH (II) OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF PLAZA WIRES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS PLAZA WIRES PRIVATE LIMITED) BEING REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of Plaza Wires Limited (formerly known as Plaza Wires Pr?vate Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.