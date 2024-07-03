Plaza Wires Ltd Summary

Plaza Wires Limited was originally incorporated as Navratna Wires Private Limited on August 23, 2006 by the RoC, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted to Plaza General Cable Wire Private Limited on October 26, 2007. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders of Company, again name of the Company was changed to Plaza Wires Private Limited on February 06, 2009. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company and its name changed to Plaza Wires Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022. Plaza Wires are an ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company engaged into the business of manufacturing and selling of electrical wires, and selling and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast moving electrical goods (FMEG). The existing manufacturing unit is located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The business model include dealer & distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It select distributors based on their sales network, market reputation and financial strength including sales, securing tenders for supply of government projects and direct sales to infrastructure projects. The distribution network comprised over 1249 authorized dealers and distributors, 3 branch offices in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,4 warehouses in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi and C&F agents in Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra. At present, Company has product mix comprising (i) Wires and Cables, (ii) FMEG products such as electric fans, water heaters, Switch and switch gears, PVC insulated tape and PVC conduit pipe & accessories. Key wires and cables products include building wires also known as house wires, flexible cables and flexible/single multi core cables and submersible cables, flexible & control cables, LT power control cable, TV dish antenna coaxial cables, telephone & switch board industrial cable, computer & LAN networking cable, close circuit television cables and solar cables. The Company got into marketing and sales of Aluminium Cables through manufacturers under home brand, Plaza Cables in 2009. It ventured into marketing and sales of PVC Insulated Tapes for the retail market through third-party manufacturers under the home brand PCG in 2010. In 2011, it further ventured into marketing of PVC Conduit Pipes and Accessories and PVC Insulated Tapes for the retail market under home brand PCG. Later on, Company expanded operations by getting into Southern India market with Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in 2016. It launched FMEG products such as electric fans, and water heaters. It launched 3D Wires having triple layer bunching and triple coating of PVC in 2017. It started marketing and sales of ceiling fans, ventilation fans, TPW fans, exhaust fans and farrata fans under home brand Plaza Cables in 2018. In 2021, it launched a line of house wire under brand Action Wires for product at an economical price. It launched miniature circuit breakers and distribution board (DB) in north and south India region.The Company raised funds through IPO by issuing 13,200,158 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 71.2 Crore in October, 2023.