Plaza Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.75
30.55
30.55
3.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.77
22.53
14.96
35.79
Net Worth
119.52
53.08
45.51
39.61
Minority Interest
Debt
41.32
39.73
40.23
43.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.07
0.96
0.97
0.1
Total Liabilities
161.91
93.77
86.71
83.29
Fixed Assets
28.57
25.84
23.14
20
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.48
0.48
0
Networking Capital
99.22
67.15
63.09
62.26
Inventories
33.53
29.95
30.92
28.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.75
52.13
44.33
46.6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.3
3.89
5.77
3.05
Sundry Creditors
-5.64
-10.64
-10.95
-10.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.72
-8.18
-6.98
-5.67
Cash
33.62
0.3
0.01
1.04
Total Assets
161.91
93.77
86.72
83.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.