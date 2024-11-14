Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Plaza Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRIOR INTIMATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDER REGULATION 29 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE OF INDIA (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015. Approved unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended september 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Plaza Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the limited Review Report thereon received from the statutory auditor of the company; To consider and approve the proposed acquisition of Plaza Hitec Private Limited as a 100 % subsidiary Company of Plaza Wires Limited. Any other Matter with the Permission of the chair To Consider and approve the following matters: 1. approve un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. With respect to the proposed Acquisition of Plaza Hitec Private Limited as a 100% Subsidiary Company of Plaza Wires Limited, the board of directors have deferred the matter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Plaza Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31 2024 ALONG WITH THE AUDITORS REPORTS THEREON RECEIVED FROM THE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY. 2. ANY OTHER BUSINESS WITH THE PERMISSION OF THE CHAIR. With reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting (01/ 2024-25) held today i.e., Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the registered office of the Company, have inter alia considered and approved the following: a) Financial Results b) Appointment of Internal Auditor c) Appointment of Secretarial Auditors d) Appointment of Cost Auditors e) Working Capital Facility and Dealer Finance Facility by Yes Bank Limited Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Appointment of Internal Auditor: M/s Vikash Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountant having FRN No. 032460N have been appointed as an Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial year 2023-24. Detail information is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 DATED July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure -A

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024