Summary

Dynamic Cables Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals, pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Late Mr. K.M. Mangal and Late Mr. Anil Mangal in 1984. Further M/s Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals with its branch M/s Dynamic Engineer was converted from partnership firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Cables Private Limited on April 03, 2007. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Dynamic Cables Private Limited to Dynamic Cables Limited on August 22, 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. Our products are widely used for projects in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, airports, railways and residential projects. It supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients. It has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India. Presently Mr. Rahul Mangal and Mr. Ashish Mangal are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cables and Conductors which widely include manufacturing of Low Voltage

