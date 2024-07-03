iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Cables Ltd Share Price

990.95
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:58 PM

  • Open1,038.25
  • Day's High1,055
  • 52 Wk High1,095
  • Prev. Close1,038.25
  • Day's Low980
  • 52 Wk Low 337.55
  • Turnover (lac)498.74
  • P/E53.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138.67
  • EPS19.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,401
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Dynamic Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1,038.25

Prev. Close

1,038.25

Turnover(Lac.)

498.74

Day's High

1,055

Day's Low

980

52 Week's High

1,095

52 Week's Low

337.55

Book Value

138.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,401

P/E

53.9

EPS

19.3

Divi. Yield

0.04

Dynamic Cables Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dynamic Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynamic Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.17%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.38%

Non-Institutions: 29.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynamic Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.01

22.01

22.01

22.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

191.94

155.42

125.61

95.16

Net Worth

213.95

177.43

147.62

117.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

563.56

342.66

428.59

356.9

yoy growth (%)

64.46

-20.04

20.08

18.97

Raw materials

-455.97

-277.77

-333.98

-304.37

As % of sales

80.9

81.06

77.92

85.28

Employee costs

-17.17

-14.34

-16.27

-10.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

41.5

13.38

23.94

11.37

Depreciation

-8.05

-8.36

-8.75

-2.17

Tax paid

-10.6

-3.53

-5.62

-3.94

Working capital

-10.77

6.94

33.58

53.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.46

-20.04

20.08

18.97

Op profit growth

133.49

-43.25

131.34

4.14

EBIT growth

115.68

-35.64

88.84

-2.75

Net profit growth

213.86

-46.26

146.61

-7.15

No Record Found

Dynamic Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rahul Mangal

Managing Director

Ashish Mangal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Bhargava

Independent Director

Saurav Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sumer Singh Punia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naina Gupta

Independent Director

Shweta Jain

Independent Director

BHARAT MOOSSADDEE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamic Cables Ltd

Summary

Dynamic Cables Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals, pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Late Mr. K.M. Mangal and Late Mr. Anil Mangal in 1984. Further M/s Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals with its branch M/s Dynamic Engineer was converted from partnership firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Cables Private Limited on April 03, 2007. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Dynamic Cables Private Limited to Dynamic Cables Limited on August 22, 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. Our products are widely used for projects in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, airports, railways and residential projects. It supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients. It has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India. Presently Mr. Rahul Mangal and Mr. Ashish Mangal are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cables and Conductors which widely include manufacturing of Low Voltage
Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Cables Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹990.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd is ₹2401.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Cables Ltd is 53.9 and 7.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Cables Ltd is ₹337.55 and ₹1095 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Cables Ltd?

Dynamic Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 96.62%, 1 Year at 115.81%, 6 Month at 75.69%, 3 Month at 97.27% and 1 Month at 11.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.17 %
Institutions - 2.38 %
Public - 29.44 %

