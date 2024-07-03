SectorCables
Open₹1,038.25
Prev. Close₹1,038.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹498.74
Day's High₹1,055
Day's Low₹980
52 Week's High₹1,095
52 Week's Low₹337.55
Book Value₹138.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,401
P/E53.9
EPS19.3
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.01
22.01
22.01
22.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.94
155.42
125.61
95.16
Net Worth
213.95
177.43
147.62
117.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
563.56
342.66
428.59
356.9
yoy growth (%)
64.46
-20.04
20.08
18.97
Raw materials
-455.97
-277.77
-333.98
-304.37
As % of sales
80.9
81.06
77.92
85.28
Employee costs
-17.17
-14.34
-16.27
-10.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
41.5
13.38
23.94
11.37
Depreciation
-8.05
-8.36
-8.75
-2.17
Tax paid
-10.6
-3.53
-5.62
-3.94
Working capital
-10.77
6.94
33.58
53.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.46
-20.04
20.08
18.97
Op profit growth
133.49
-43.25
131.34
4.14
EBIT growth
115.68
-35.64
88.84
-2.75
Net profit growth
213.86
-46.26
146.61
-7.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rahul Mangal
Managing Director
Ashish Mangal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Bhargava
Independent Director
Saurav Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sumer Singh Punia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naina Gupta
Independent Director
Shweta Jain
Independent Director
BHARAT MOOSSADDEE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dynamic Cables Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals, pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Late Mr. K.M. Mangal and Late Mr. Anil Mangal in 1984. Further M/s Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals with its branch M/s Dynamic Engineer was converted from partnership firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Cables Private Limited on April 03, 2007. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Dynamic Cables Private Limited to Dynamic Cables Limited on August 22, 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. Our products are widely used for projects in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, airports, railways and residential projects. It supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients. It has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India. Presently Mr. Rahul Mangal and Mr. Ashish Mangal are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cables and Conductors which widely include manufacturing of Low Voltage
The Dynamic Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹990.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Cables Ltd is ₹2401.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Cables Ltd is 53.9 and 7.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Cables Ltd is ₹337.55 and ₹1095 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynamic Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 96.62%, 1 Year at 115.81%, 6 Month at 75.69%, 3 Month at 97.27% and 1 Month at 11.63%.
