The board in its meeting held on May 14, 2024 recommended dividend of Rs 0.50/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 In terms of Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 has been fixed as the Record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend