Dynamic Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.01
22.01
22.01
22.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.94
155.42
125.61
95.16
Net Worth
213.95
177.43
147.62
117.17
Minority Interest
Debt
119.26
82.39
76.73
117.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0
1.17
Total Liabilities
333.21
259.9
224.35
236.15
Fixed Assets
69.97
58.12
52.59
54.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0
0.26
1.08
Networking Capital
231.97
169.69
145.25
157.92
Inventories
126.61
88.6
94.14
83.53
Inventory Days
60.97
88.97
Sundry Debtors
255.28
206.13
159.3
127.74
Debtor Days
103.17
136.06
Other Current Assets
15.4
18.41
17.12
8.35
Sundry Creditors
-153.04
-133.7
-120.28
-51.01
Creditor Days
77.9
54.33
Other Current Liabilities
-12.28
-9.74
-5.03
-10.69
Cash
29.93
32.08
26.24
22.63
Total Assets
333.2
259.89
224.34
236.14
