Dynamic Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,034.8
(3.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

563.56

342.66

428.59

356.9

yoy growth (%)

64.46

-20.04

20.08

18.97

Raw materials

-455.97

-277.77

-333.98

-304.37

As % of sales

80.9

81.06

77.92

85.28

Employee costs

-17.17

-14.34

-16.27

-10.84

As % of sales

3.04

4.18

3.79

3.03

Other costs

-30.57

-24.91

-33.17

-22.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.42

7.27

7.73

6.2

Operating profit

59.84

25.62

45.16

19.52

OPM

10.61

7.47

10.53

5.46

Depreciation

-8.05

-8.36

-8.75

-2.17

Interest expense

-13

-11.88

-15.32

-9.42

Other income

2.72

8.01

2.86

3.45

Profit before tax

41.5

13.38

23.94

11.37

Taxes

-10.6

-3.53

-5.62

-3.94

Tax rate

-25.55

-26.44

-23.49

-34.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.89

9.84

18.32

7.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.89

9.84

18.32

7.42

yoy growth (%)

213.86

-46.26

146.61

-7.15

NPM

5.48

2.87

4.27

2.08

