|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
563.56
342.66
428.59
356.9
yoy growth (%)
64.46
-20.04
20.08
18.97
Raw materials
-455.97
-277.77
-333.98
-304.37
As % of sales
80.9
81.06
77.92
85.28
Employee costs
-17.17
-14.34
-16.27
-10.84
As % of sales
3.04
4.18
3.79
3.03
Other costs
-30.57
-24.91
-33.17
-22.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.42
7.27
7.73
6.2
Operating profit
59.84
25.62
45.16
19.52
OPM
10.61
7.47
10.53
5.46
Depreciation
-8.05
-8.36
-8.75
-2.17
Interest expense
-13
-11.88
-15.32
-9.42
Other income
2.72
8.01
2.86
3.45
Profit before tax
41.5
13.38
23.94
11.37
Taxes
-10.6
-3.53
-5.62
-3.94
Tax rate
-25.55
-26.44
-23.49
-34.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.89
9.84
18.32
7.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.89
9.84
18.32
7.42
yoy growth (%)
213.86
-46.26
146.61
-7.15
NPM
5.48
2.87
4.27
2.08
