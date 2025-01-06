Dynamic Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
41.5
13.38
23.94
11.37
Depreciation
-8.05
-8.36
-8.75
-2.17
Tax paid
-10.6
-3.53
-5.62
-3.94
Working capital
-10.77
6.94
33.58
53.62
Other operating items
Operating
12.07
8.42
43.14
58.87
Capital expenditure
6.07
6.28
16.87
39.43
Free cash flow
18.14
14.7
60.01
98.3
Equity raised
189.87
171.14
116.64
83.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-4.78
47.5
61.4
105.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
203.23
233.35
238.06
287.41
