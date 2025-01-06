iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

996.4
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

Dynamic Cables FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

41.5

13.38

23.94

11.37

Depreciation

-8.05

-8.36

-8.75

-2.17

Tax paid

-10.6

-3.53

-5.62

-3.94

Working capital

-10.77

6.94

33.58

53.62

Other operating items

Operating

12.07

8.42

43.14

58.87

Capital expenditure

6.07

6.28

16.87

39.43

Free cash flow

18.14

14.7

60.01

98.3

Equity raised

189.87

171.14

116.64

83.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-4.78

47.5

61.4

105.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

203.23

233.35

238.06

287.41

