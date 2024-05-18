|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 May 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Newspaper Publication. We hereby submit a Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on June 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday, June 12 ,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) We hereby submit the Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 12, 2024, at 04:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024)
