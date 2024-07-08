Approved convening of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 04:00 PM through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OA VM) and matters connected therewith Intimation regarding the date of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the company Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby submit the Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting of the company held on July 31, 2024 at 04: 00 PM through Video Conferencing and other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby submit the Voting Results of 17th Annual General Meeting held on July 31, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means and Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting & e-voting conducted at the AGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies ( Management and Administration ) Rules, 2014 as amended (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)