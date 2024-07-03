Dynamic Cables Ltd Summary

Dynamic Cables Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals, pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Late Mr. K.M. Mangal and Late Mr. Anil Mangal in 1984. Further M/s Ashish Fluxes and Chemicals with its branch M/s Dynamic Engineer was converted from partnership firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Dynamic Cables Private Limited on April 03, 2007. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Dynamic Cables Private Limited to Dynamic Cables Limited on August 22, 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. Our products are widely used for projects in power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, airports, railways and residential projects. It supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients. It has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India. Presently Mr. Rahul Mangal and Mr. Ashish Mangal are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cables and Conductors which widely include manufacturing of Low Voltage and High Voltage Power Cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, All Aluminium Conductor (A.A.C.), All Aluminium Alloy Conductor (A.A.A.C.), Aluminium conductor steel reinforced (A.C.S.R.) Conductors and Service Drop Cables used for transmission and distribution of Electricity.The Company is approved by the state owned electric utilities company POWERGRID. It is also approved With BHEL, Larson & Toubro Ltd, TATA Projects Ltd, North Western Railways, Public Works Department, Maharashtra along with all major state electricity boards in India. The Company products are widely used amongst various Indian private clients which include: Gammon India, Jaguar Overseas, Mohan Energy, L&T, TATA, Bajaj, Voltas etc.In 2009, the Company started Second plant for manufacturing of Medium voltage cables; it started production at Reengus for manufacturing cables upto 66KV in 2018. It commenced production of Railway, Metros, EV & Solar Cables in 2020; started production of Medium Voltage Covered Conductors in 2021 and has installed 1electric forkliftsin FY 2022-23.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 58,44,000 Equity shares on December 06, 2017 by raising capital aggregating to Rs 23.37 Crore Equity Shares.