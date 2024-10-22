Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Dynamic Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and all other applicable provisions if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 inter-alia to transact following business: 1.To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2.To consider and approve Employee Stock Option Scheme in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Other Agendas Read less.. Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, October 22, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Jain as Head of Corporate Strategies (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Dynamic Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated June 21, 2024.

Dynamic Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. increase in authorized share capital and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. a proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares convertible securities warrants debt securities through private placement preferential issue or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard. 3. Any other Business with the permission of the Chairman

Dynamic Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for financial year 2023-24 The board in its meeting held on May 14, 2024 recommended dividend of Rs 0.50/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and other agendas. We hereby submitting the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The board in its meeting held on May 14, 2024 recommended dividend of Rs 0.50/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 Intimation for the Book Closure Intimation regarding the date of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

