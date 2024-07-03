iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Share Price

1.19
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.22
  • Day's High1.22
  • 52 Wk High1.41
  • Prev. Close1.23
  • Day's Low1.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0.6
  • Turnover (lac)27.48
  • P/E61.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1.22

Prev. Close

1.23

Turnover(Lac.)

27.48

Day's High

1.22

Day's Low

1.16

52 Week's High

1.41

52 Week's Low

0.6

Book Value

1.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.41

P/E

61.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.62

22.21

22.21

11.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.84

1.57

2.97

13.26

Net Worth

68.46

23.78

25.18

24.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.39

52.19

72.62

42.71

yoy growth (%)

-37.93

-28.13

70.03

0

Raw materials

-31.61

-47.34

-68.93

-38.75

As % of sales

97.59

90.69

94.91

90.72

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.79

-0.79

-0.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

0.6

0.5

0.95

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.28

-0.23

-0.2

Tax paid

0.11

-0.08

-0.14

-0.37

Working capital

-0.81

-3.34

9.88

24.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.93

-28.13

70.03

0

Op profit growth

-120.2

135.15

-66.25

-75,066.66

EBIT growth

-98.36

-4.79

-15.07

-79,223.33

Net profit growth

-268.24

-37.83

-65.8

-35,113.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Dipesh Godha

Executive Director

Rupali Godha

Executive Director

Madhu Godha

Independent Director

Kamaljeet Singh Ajimal

Director

Ravish Kandhari

Company Secretary

Shivani Gupta.

Independent Director

Vikrant Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Summary

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 04, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited on July 28, 2017. Late Shri Dilip Godha had set up an ACSR Conductor manufacturing unit at Dewas in the year 1987 in the name of Dewas Conductor and ran the same unit until year 2002. However, on account of ill health, he was not in a position to control and supervise the same and his son Mr. Dipesh Godha being a minor at that point of time. Thereafter, the unit was re set-up at Indore in the year 2006 under a partnership firm M/s Godha Cabcon & Insulation with a installed capacity of 5800 MTPA to cater the needs of the private sector. The partners at that point of time were Mr. Dilip Godha, Mrs. Madhu Godha w/o Late Dilip Godha and Mr. Dipesh Godha s/o Late Dilip Godha. The unit started its production w.e.f. April 11, 2007. All activities were looked after by Mr. Dipesh Godha under the guidance of his father, Late Dilip Godha who was not able to look after day to day activity due to ill health. The firm was dissolved on account of death of Mr. Dilip Godha on December 04, 2008 and the business was carried on in the name of Proprietorship Concern Godha Cabcon & Insulation and Mrs. Madhu Godha was the Sole Proprietor. After securing ISI accreditation in the year 2011, the firm sta
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd share price today?

The Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is ₹111.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is 61.5 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is ₹0.6 and ₹1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd?

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.04%, 3 Years at -27.74%, 1 Year at 75.71%, 6 Month at 21.78%, 3 Month at 48.19% and 1 Month at 25.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.