SectorCables
Open₹1.22
Prev. Close₹1.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.48
Day's High₹1.22
Day's Low₹1.16
52 Week's High₹1.41
52 Week's Low₹0.6
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.41
P/E61.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.62
22.21
22.21
11.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
1.57
2.97
13.26
Net Worth
68.46
23.78
25.18
24.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.39
52.19
72.62
42.71
yoy growth (%)
-37.93
-28.13
70.03
0
Raw materials
-31.61
-47.34
-68.93
-38.75
As % of sales
97.59
90.69
94.91
90.72
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.79
-0.79
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
0.6
0.5
0.95
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.28
-0.23
-0.2
Tax paid
0.11
-0.08
-0.14
-0.37
Working capital
-0.81
-3.34
9.88
24.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.93
-28.13
70.03
0
Op profit growth
-120.2
135.15
-66.25
-75,066.66
EBIT growth
-98.36
-4.79
-15.07
-79,223.33
Net profit growth
-268.24
-37.83
-65.8
-35,113.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Dipesh Godha
Executive Director
Rupali Godha
Executive Director
Madhu Godha
Independent Director
Kamaljeet Singh Ajimal
Director
Ravish Kandhari
Company Secretary
Shivani Gupta.
Independent Director
Vikrant Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd
Summary
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 04, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited on July 28, 2017. Late Shri Dilip Godha had set up an ACSR Conductor manufacturing unit at Dewas in the year 1987 in the name of Dewas Conductor and ran the same unit until year 2002. However, on account of ill health, he was not in a position to control and supervise the same and his son Mr. Dipesh Godha being a minor at that point of time. Thereafter, the unit was re set-up at Indore in the year 2006 under a partnership firm M/s Godha Cabcon & Insulation with a installed capacity of 5800 MTPA to cater the needs of the private sector. The partners at that point of time were Mr. Dilip Godha, Mrs. Madhu Godha w/o Late Dilip Godha and Mr. Dipesh Godha s/o Late Dilip Godha. The unit started its production w.e.f. April 11, 2007. All activities were looked after by Mr. Dipesh Godha under the guidance of his father, Late Dilip Godha who was not able to look after day to day activity due to ill health. The firm was dissolved on account of death of Mr. Dilip Godha on December 04, 2008 and the business was carried on in the name of Proprietorship Concern Godha Cabcon & Insulation and Mrs. Madhu Godha was the Sole Proprietor. After securing ISI accreditation in the year 2011, the firm sta
The Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is ₹111.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is 61.5 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd is ₹0.6 and ₹1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.04%, 3 Years at -27.74%, 1 Year at 75.71%, 6 Month at 21.78%, 3 Month at 48.19% and 1 Month at 25.51%.
