Summary

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 04, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited on July 28, 2017. Late Shri Dilip Godha had set up an ACSR Conductor manufacturing unit at Dewas in the year 1987 in the name of Dewas Conductor and ran the same unit until year 2002. However, on account of ill health, he was not in a position to control and supervise the same and his son Mr. Dipesh Godha being a minor at that point of time. Thereafter, the unit was re set-up at Indore in the year 2006 under a partnership firm M/s Godha Cabcon & Insulation with a installed capacity of 5800 MTPA to cater the needs of the private sector. The partners at that point of time were Mr. Dilip Godha, Mrs. Madhu Godha w/o Late Dilip Godha and Mr. Dipesh Godha s/o Late Dilip Godha. The unit started its production w.e.f. April 11, 2007. All activities were looked after by Mr. Dipesh Godha under the guidance of his father, Late Dilip Godha who was not able to look after day to day activity due to ill health. The firm was dissolved on account of death of Mr. Dilip Godha on December 04, 2008 and the business was carried on in the name of Proprietorship Concern Godha Cabcon & Insulation and Mrs. Madhu Godha was the Sole Proprietor. After securing ISI accreditation in the year 2011, the firm sta

Read More