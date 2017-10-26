Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 08thAnnual Report along with the audited annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

1. FINANCIAL REVIEW

Your Companys performance for the year ended 31st March, 2023 is as follows

(Amount in Lakhs)

Year ended on March 31, 2024 Year ended on March 31, 2023 Gross Total Income 1800.26 434.77 Total Expenditure (1671.77) (624.37) Profit / (Loss) before extraordinary item and tax 128.49 (189.60) Profit before tax 128.49 (189.60) Tax Expenses - Current Tax - - - Deferred Tax (Reversal) 77.64 49.29 -Earlier Year Tax - - Profit after tax for the period 50.85 (140.31) Earning per Equity shares: -Basic 0.08 (0.06) -Diluted 0.08 (0.06)

2. WORKING PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the year under review, the Company has earned revenue from operation of Rs.1800.26 /- Lacs as against the previous years revenue from operation of Rs. 434.77/-Lacs. The Company incurred Profitafter tax Rs.50.85/-Lacs as against loss of Rs. 140.31/- Lacs in the previous year.

3. CHANGE IN OBJECT OF BUSINESS

During the financial year 2023-24 the company has not changed the object clause of the company.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The issued, subscribed, paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 66,62,40,000/-

5. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In terms of section 131 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements and Board Report are in compliance with the provisions of section 129 or section 134 of the act and that no revision has been made during any of the three preceding financial years.

6. DIVIDEND

Keeping in mind the strategy of growth in the business through enhancing manufacturing capacity, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the current year.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR UPTO THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

8. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As per Companies Act, 2013 and as on date the company is neither having any Subsidiary Company u/s 2(87) nor any Associate Company u/s 2(6) and hence, do not call for any disclosure under this head.

9. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS

During the years under review various meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees was held for various purposes which is in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the details of the various meetings of the Board and Committees are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance.

10. DECLARATION OF DIRECTORS

As per the declaration received in Form DIR-8 pursuant to section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified from being appointment as Directors.

11. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the company has neither accepted nor invited any public deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 & the Deposit Rules.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information required under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is annexed in (Annexure- ‘A)and forms part of the report.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to regulation 34 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015, the management discussion and analysis report and corporate governance report are appended asAnnexure-‘B and forms a part of this Annual Report.

14. DIRECTORS

During the year under review, there was change in the directorship of the Company. As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors comprise of 6 (Six) Directors as detail below-

S. No Name Designation DIN 1 Mr. Dipesh Godha CEO Cum Executive 07529876 Director 2 Mr. Ravish Kandhari Independent Director 03332533 3 Mrs. Rupali Godha Executive Director 07530189 resigned on 27th January 2024 4 Mrs. Madhu Godha Executive Director resigned on 27th January 2024 07607783 5 Mr. Kamaljeet Singh Ajimal Independent Director 07889436 6 Mrs. Archana Gulia Independent DirectorFromJanuary 24,2023. 09816488 7 Mr. Diwakar Sharma Mananging Director& CFO appointed on 27th 07529876 January 2024 8 Mr. Rajesh Pipalwa Additional Director appointed on 27th 06682701 January 2024

15. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following employees were designated as Whole Time key managerial personnel by the Board of Directors during the year under review:

S.No Name Designation Date of Appointment 1 Mr. Dipesh Godha Chief Executive Officer(CEO) 26/10/2017 2 Mrs.Smita Agrawal Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 10/09/2020 3 Mrs.PurvaMiraj kar Company Secretary (CS) 23/08/2023

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to regulation 34 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 the corporate governance report are appended as“Annexure- C” and forms a part of this Annual Report. The company has obtained a certificate conforming compliance with the condition of the code of corporate governance as stipulated in schedule V of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 is appended.

17. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report which is appended as “Annexure-C”.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RE SPONSIBILITY(CSR)

The provisions of section 135 of companies act 2013 is not applicable this year as the profit, net worth and turnover of the financial year 2023-24 does not crossed the threshold limit as prescribed under sub-section(1) of the said section.

19. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to section 134 (3) (p) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(4) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015, the Board

has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Committees as per the criteria laid down in the Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy. The said policy including above said criteria for the evaluation of the Board, individual directors including independent directors and the committee of the Board has been laid down in the Corporate Governance Report.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Board of Directors of your company has adopted the Vigil Mechanism and whistle blower mechanism.In pursuant to the regulation 22 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 and section 177(9) &(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company believes in the conduct of its affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. The company is committed to develop a culture in which every employee feels free to raise concerns about any poor or unacceptable practice and misconduct. In order to maintain the standards has adopted lays down this Whistle Blower Policy to provide a framework to promote responsible and secure whistle blowing.

A Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.godhacabcon.comu nder investors/policy documents/Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk Management policy is formulated in compliance with Regulation 21 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 and section 134 (3) (n) of the companies act 2013, which requires the company to lay down procedure for risk assessment and risk minimization. The board of directors, Audit committee and the senior management of the company should periodically review the policy and monitor its implementation to ensure the optimization of business performance, to promote the confidence amongst stake holders in the process, plan and meet strategic objectives and evaluate, tackle and resolve various risks associated with the company. The business of the company is exposed to various risks, arising out of internal and external factors i.e. industry, competition, input, geography, financial, regulatory, other operational, information technology related other risks.

22. AUDITORS

At the 7thAnnual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023, the Members of the Companyhad re-appointed M/sBMGS &Associates,, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of that meeting till the conclusion of the 12thAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2027-2028.

However, the company has received resignation letter from M/s BMGS &Associates,, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on March 22, 2024.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report issued by M/s.Parin Patwari & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, contain the qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks as follows:-

Details of Audit Qualification (Disclaimer of Opinion Realisation of loans and advances is repetitive since last year) Managements Reply NA

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made there under,the Company has appointed M/s.Vishakha Agrawal & Associates., Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No.15088) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.The Company has annexed to this Board Report as Annexure D, a Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditor.

24. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of annual return in MGT-9 as a part of this Annual Report as Annexure-E

25. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the company, work performed by the internal, statutory, secretarial auditors and external consultant(s) including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by Management Committee, The Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the Financial year 2023-24.

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that

(a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) That the directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

26. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGES

The Company is listed on NSE Main Board.

27. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 09th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS DURING THE YEAR UNDER SECTION 186

Pursuant to provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year the company has given loan to other body corporate and no guarantee or investments in the securities of any company are made amounting refer Balance sheet

29. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

There were no materially significant transactions with related parties during the financial year 2023-24, which were in conflict with the interest of the Company.

Further, other suitable disclosures as required under IND AS - 24 have been made in the Notes to the financial statements.

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto shall be disclosed in Form No. AOC- 2 as “Annexure-F”.

30. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S), IF ANY

A declaration by an Independent Director(s) that he/they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

An independent director shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of a Company, but shall be eligible for reappointment for next five years on passing of a special resolution by the Company and disclosure of such appointment in the Boards report.

31. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Directors will be introduced to all the Board members and the senior managementpersonnel such as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and various Department heads individually to know their roles in the organization and to understand the information which they may seek from them while performing their duties as a Director. And meeting may be arranged for the Independent Directors with aforesaid officials to better understand the business and operation of the Company.

As a part of continuous updating and familiarization with the Company, every Independent Director will be taken for visits to the factory or manufacturing units and other branch of the company where the officials of the various departments apprise them of the operational and sustainability aspects of the plants to enable them to have full understanding on the activities of the Company and initiatives taken on safety, quality etc. The Company may also circulate news and articles related to the industry from time to time and may provide specific regulatory updates.

32. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT:

During the financial year 2023-24, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

33. EVALUATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors in their meeting has reviewed the performance of NonIndependent directors and Board as a whole including reviewing the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taken into account the views of Executive and Non-Executive

Directors. The said policy including above said criteria for the evaluation of the Board, individual directors including independent directors and the committee of the Board has been laid down under Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

34. AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has obtained a certificate from its Practicing Company Secretary Vishakha Agrawal &Associates,Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated in Schedule V of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure requirement) regulation 2015 with the Stock Exchanges. This Certificate is annexed to the Directors Report for the year 2023-24. This certificate will be sent to the stock exchanges along with the annual report to be filed by the Company.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There is no employee during the period drawing remuneration attracting the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules there under read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975. During the year, total numbers of employees were 08 (Eight) only.

36. EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS

The company has not issue any shares with differential voting rights and accordingly the provisions of section 43 read with rule 4 (4) of the companies (share capital and debentures) rules 2014 of the companies act 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

37. DETAILS OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The company has not issued any sweat equity shares and accordingly the provision of Section 54 read with Rule 8 (13) of the Companies (Shares Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

38. DETAILS OF EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEME

The company has not granted stock option and accordingly the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) read with Rule 12 (9) of the of the Companies (Shares Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

39. PAYMENT OF LISTING FEES:

Annual listing fees for the year 2023-24 will be paid by the Company to Stock Exchange.

40. PAYMENT OF DEPOSITORY FEES:

Annual Custody/Issuer fee for the year 2023-24 will be paid by the company to NSDL and CDSL on receipt of the invoices.

41. DEMAT STATUS

The Companys shares are presently held in electronic modes in to Demat form.

42. TRANSFER TO INVESTORS EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

As per the provisions of section 125 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the rule 3 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund (awareness and protection of investors) Rules, 2001, No Amount is pending to be transferred to IEPF.

43. CODE OF FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION AND CODE OF CONDUCT UNDER SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING) REGULATIONS, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has formulated and adopted the “Code of Practices and Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information” (Code of Fair Disclosure) of the Company.

The Board has also formulated and adopted “Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading” (Code of Conduct) of the company as prescribed under Regulation 9 of the said Regulation.

44 .DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

No application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

45. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors of our Company acknowledges their sincere appreciation for the support extended by the statutory authorities, the stock exchanges, advisors, shareholders and staff of the Company for the valuable assistance, support and co-operation extended to the Company and continuous support and faith reposed in the Company.

For Godha Cabcon& Insulation Limited On behalf of the Board