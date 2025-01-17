Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,779.7
|57.77
|1,00,276.52
|430.65
|0.45
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,104.7
|62.79
|39,212.4
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,028.1
|29.09
|15,786.4
|146.09
|0.78
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,291.95
|56.59
|14,882.07
|49.75
|0.45
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
121.72
|212.36
|6,155.02
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
