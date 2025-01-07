iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.14
(-1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.39

52.19

72.62

42.71

yoy growth (%)

-37.93

-28.13

70.03

0

Raw materials

-31.61

-47.34

-68.93

-38.75

As % of sales

97.59

90.69

94.91

90.72

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.79

-0.79

-0.45

As % of sales

1.08

1.52

1.08

1.07

Other costs

-0.78

-2.27

-2.14

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.43

4.35

2.95

2.93

Operating profit

-0.36

1.78

0.75

2.24

OPM

-1.11

3.41

1.04

5.26

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.28

-0.23

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.51

-1.31

-1.51

-1.42

Other income

0.61

0.41

1.49

0.33

Profit before tax

-0.48

0.6

0.5

0.95

Taxes

0.11

-0.08

-0.14

-0.37

Tax rate

-23.01

-13.34

-28.74

-39.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.37

0.52

0.35

0.57

Exceptional items

0

-0.3

0

0.47

Net profit

-0.37

0.22

0.35

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-268.24

-37.83

-65.8

-35,113.33

NPM

-1.15

0.42

0.49

2.45

Godha Cabcon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.