|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.39
52.19
72.62
42.71
yoy growth (%)
-37.93
-28.13
70.03
0
Raw materials
-31.61
-47.34
-68.93
-38.75
As % of sales
97.59
90.69
94.91
90.72
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.79
-0.79
-0.45
As % of sales
1.08
1.52
1.08
1.07
Other costs
-0.78
-2.27
-2.14
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.43
4.35
2.95
2.93
Operating profit
-0.36
1.78
0.75
2.24
OPM
-1.11
3.41
1.04
5.26
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.28
-0.23
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.51
-1.31
-1.51
-1.42
Other income
0.61
0.41
1.49
0.33
Profit before tax
-0.48
0.6
0.5
0.95
Taxes
0.11
-0.08
-0.14
-0.37
Tax rate
-23.01
-13.34
-28.74
-39.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.37
0.52
0.35
0.57
Exceptional items
0
-0.3
0
0.47
Net profit
-0.37
0.22
0.35
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-268.24
-37.83
-65.8
-35,113.33
NPM
-1.15
0.42
0.49
2.45
