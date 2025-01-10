Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.62
22.21
22.21
11.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
1.57
2.97
13.26
Net Worth
68.46
23.78
25.18
24.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1.91
2.63
4.1
7.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
0
0.03
0.03
Total Liabilities
71.05
26.41
29.31
31.76
Fixed Assets
2.29
3.48
5.14
1.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0.46
0
0.13
Networking Capital
67.65
20.9
23.59
28.95
Inventories
31.96
0.15
0.26
1.19
Inventory Days
13.4
Sundry Debtors
19.41
5.47
15.74
20.75
Debtor Days
233.78
Other Current Assets
16.35
15.46
7.77
8.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.09
-0.12
-1.01
Creditor Days
11.37
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.09
-0.06
-0.01
Cash
0.65
1.56
0.59
0.89
Total Assets
71.05
26.4
29.32
31.75
