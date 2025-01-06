iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.16
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Godha Cabcon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

0.6

0.5

0.95

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.28

-0.23

-0.2

Tax paid

0.11

-0.08

-0.14

-0.37

Working capital

-0.81

-3.34

9.88

24.1

Other operating items

Operating

-1.41

-3.11

10

24.47

Capital expenditure

-0.88

1.05

-0.11

1.72

Free cash flow

-2.29

-2.06

9.89

26.19

Equity raised

27.26

26.81

21.57

12.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.89

18.88

22.54

12.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.86

43.63

54

51.11

Godha Cabcon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.