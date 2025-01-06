Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
0.6
0.5
0.95
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.28
-0.23
-0.2
Tax paid
0.11
-0.08
-0.14
-0.37
Working capital
-0.81
-3.34
9.88
24.1
Other operating items
Operating
-1.41
-3.11
10
24.47
Capital expenditure
-0.88
1.05
-0.11
1.72
Free cash flow
-2.29
-2.06
9.89
26.19
Equity raised
27.26
26.81
21.57
12.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.89
18.88
22.54
12.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.86
43.63
54
51.11
