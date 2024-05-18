TO THE MEMBERS OF GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Disclaimer of Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying financial statements of the entity. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

i. The company is accounting for Gratuity and Leave encashment on cash basis. This is not in according with Ind AS 1 on “Presentation of Financial Statement" and Ind AS 19 on “Employee Benefits” prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and contrary to provision contained in Section 133 of The Companies Act, 2013. The extent of non-compliance in terms of value is not ascertainable.

ii. Various loans and advances, other assets 36.81 Lacs and liabilities aggregating Rs. 17.78 Lacs have been written off in the books of account. We have not been provided with appropriate audit evidence regarding the non-realizability or extinguishment of liability regarding the same.

iii. The Company has granted unsecured loans and advances to various parties. These advances have been granted without execution of any trade agreements or without clarifying the purpose of such advances. In our professional opinion, there are significant doubts about the bonafides or the genuineness of such advances.

iv. The Company has booked a Purchase ofagriculture products aggregating Rs.

46.91Croresand sales of such agriculture products of Rs. 16.69 Cr during the year However, as no appropriate audit evidences are available regarding the said expenses, there are significant doubts about the bonafides or the genuineness of such transactions.

v. Company has valued Closing Stock of Rs. 31.96 Cr as on 31-03-2024 and provided the photographs and bifurcation of stocks lying at their premise, However physical verification could not be carried out on the same date as appointment has been done after the balance sheet date.

vi. Company has Fixed assets of Rs. 2.29 Cr, Sundry debtors of Rs. 19.40 Cr and Loans and Advances of Rs. 15.55 Cr. outstanding as on the balance sheet date, However as no appropriate audit evidences/cross confirmations are available regarding the said outstanding, there are significant doubts about on the realization and genuineness of such receivables.

vii. As per the communication with management, there was major changes in the management during the year and management has been unable to gather data or provide answers relating to opening balances and comparative transactions of the previous years. Due to this, We could not verify the genuineness of the previous years/comparative transactions, and we have relied on the previous auditor for such reporting under previous audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

viii. The trade receivable includes a sum of Rs 174.45 lacs due from Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd, Bhopal after settling the dispute, however in absence of confirmation from the party we are unable to verify the correct claims accounted for by the company.

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained are not sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined depending upon the facts and circumstances of the entity and the audit, that there are no key audit matters to communicate in the Auditors Report except stated above under Basis of Opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information

comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis on matter

We do not have any other matter to report here except mentioned under Basis of opinion.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could

reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in

“Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) As described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph and Key audit matters paragraph, we sought but were unable to obtain all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have not been kept by the Company so far as details and records provided to us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements subject to the matters mentioned in the ‘Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion para above, comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note for Contingent Liability to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to

or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ( Comment on Entries/Outstanding advances)

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believethat the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain material misstatement.

vii. The company has not declared any dividend during the year.

viii. Company has not used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Since the accounting software with audit trail has not been used, thequestion of it being tampered with and preserved by the company does not arise.

For Parin Patwari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Place : Ahmedabad (CAParin Patwari) Date : 18/05/2024 Proprietor Chartered Accountants Membership No. 193952 Firm Regn. No. 154571W

“ANNEXURE A” REFERRED TO IN THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

i. The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets. The management has not certified the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. The Company own immovable property. However no documents and information have been provided to us in this regards.

ii. As informed to us by the management, the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is not reasonable. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are not reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. We have asked management to allow us for Physical verification of such inventory, however we have not received any responses on the same. As per the information provided to us the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores by any banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year.

iii. The Company has made investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. As per the financial statements advance of Rs. 15.60 crores granted to different parties, We believe that these advances are loans in nature.

iv. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

hi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues consisting of Goods and service tax, Provident fund, Employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No statutory dues are outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable as on the balance sheet date.

There are pending dues in respect of income tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Law under which dispute is pending Year Forum Amount Involved Income Tax Act, 1961 2019-20 Assessing Officer. 4330

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

(d) In our opinion, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In our opinion, the money raised by way of initial pubic offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purpose for which those were raised. The

Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

xi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints had been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as defined in section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and

188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) No reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit were available for our consideration.

xv. In case of non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, if any, the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

cvi.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have not more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The company has not incurred a cash loss during the financial yearbut has incurred cash loss of Rs. 158.47 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been No resignation of statutory auditors during the year. However such resignation takes place after the 31-3-2024 and ADT-1 for the same has been filled as on 20-05-2024.

ix. On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report regarding that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx. The provision of Section 135 are not applicable on the company.

[xi. The company is not required to prepare Consolidated financial statements.

For Parin Patwari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Place : Ahmedabad (CAParin Patwari) Date : 18/05/2024 Proprietor Chartered Accountants Membership No. 193952 Firm Regn. No. 154571W

“ANNEXURE B” REFERRED TO IN THE AUDITORS REPORT TO T H E MEMBERS OF GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2024 :

i. The company is accounting for Gratuity and Leave encashment on cash basis. This is not in according with Ind AS - 1 on “Presentation of Financial Statement" and Ind AS - 19 on “Employee Benefits” prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and contrary to provision contained in Section 133 of The Companies Act, 2013. The extent of noncompliance in terms of value is not ascertainable.

ii. Various loans and advances, other assets 36.81 Lacs and liabilities aggregating Rs. 17.78 Lacs have been written off in the books of account. We have not been provided with appropriate audit evidence regarding the non-realizability or extinguishment of liability regarding the same.

iii. The Company has granted unsecured loans and advances to various parties. These advances have been granted without execution of any trade agreements or without clarifying the purpose of such advances. In our professional opinion, there are significant doubts about the bonafides or the genuineness of such advances.

iv. The Company has booked a Purchase ofagriculture products aggregating Rs. 46.91Croresand sales of such agriculture products of Rs. 16.69 Cr during the year However, as no appropriate audit evidences are available regarding the said expenses, there are significant doubts about the bonafides or the genuineness of such transactions.

v. Company has valued Closing Stock of Rs. 31.96 Cr as on 31-03-2024 and provided the photographs and bifurcation of stocks lying at their premise, How-ever physical verification could not be carried out on the same date as appointment has been done after the balance sheet date.

vi. Company has Fixed assets of Rs. 2.29 Cr, Sundry debtors of Rs. 19.40 Cr and Loans and Advances of Rs. 15.55 Cr. outstanding as on the balance sheet date, However as no appropriate audit evidences/cross confirmations are available regarding the said outstanding, there are significant doubts about on the realization and genuineness of such receivables.

vii. As per the communication with management, there was major changes in the management during the year and management has been unable to gather data or provide answers relating to opening balances and comparative transactions of the previous years. Due to this, We could not verify the genuineness of the previous years/comparative transactions, and we have relied on the previous auditor for such reporting under previous audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

viii. The trade receivable includes a sum of Rs 174.45 lacs due from Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd, Bhopal after settling the dispute, however in absence of confirmation from the party we are unable to verify the correct claims accounted for by the company.

A ‘material weakness is deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual financial statement will not be prevented or detected on timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objective of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported in determining the nature, timing, and extend of the audit tests applied in our audit of year ended March 31, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

For Parin Patwari & Co. Chartered Accountants