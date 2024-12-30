Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 08, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 490000000 : 666240000, i.e 490000000 Equity Shares for every 666240000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 1 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 6 May 2024

GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 15-May-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters With reference to the prior intimation of Board Meeting filed on May 06, 2024 with NSE we hereby intimate the revised date of the Board meeting. Due to Non availability of statutory auditor on 15 may 2024 meeting of the board of directors is rescheduled and now the Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.at the registered office of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 22 Mar 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:01/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024