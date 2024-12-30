iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 08, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 490000000 : 666240000, i.e 490000000 Equity Shares for every 666240000 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 1 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024.
Board Meeting18 May 20246 May 2024
GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 15-May-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters With reference to the prior intimation of Board Meeting filed on May 06, 2024 with NSE we hereby intimate the revised date of the Board meeting. Due to Non availability of statutory auditor on 15 may 2024 meeting of the board of directors is rescheduled and now the Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.at the registered office of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 202422 Mar 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:01/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Jan-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2024 and Other business. Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)

