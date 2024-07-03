iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Communications Ltd Share Price

82.91
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:54 AM

  • Open85.85
  • Day's High86.25
  • 52 Wk High116.85
  • Prev. Close85.5
  • Day's Low82.72
  • 52 Wk Low 62.75
  • Turnover (lac)1,058.95
  • P/E26.91
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.06
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,528.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paramount Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

85.85

Prev. Close

85.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,058.95

Day's High

86.25

Day's Low

82.72

52 Week's High

116.85

52 Week's Low

62.75

Book Value

22.06

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,528.22

P/E

26.91

EPS

3.18

Divi. Yield

0

Paramount Communications Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

20 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Paramount Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Paramount Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.06%

Non-Promoter- 2.21%

Institutions: 2.21%

Non-Institutions: 48.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paramount Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.69

84.06

38.84

38.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

563.23

211.03

162.91

154.11

Net Worth

625.92

295.09

201.75

192.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

519.08

606.2

425.9

315.53

yoy growth (%)

-14.37

42.33

34.97

1.99

Raw materials

-413.32

-451.96

-349.57

-284.21

As % of sales

79.62

74.55

82.07

90.07

Employee costs

-19.71

-21.17

-15.96

-14.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

26.34

-12.3

-72.67

Depreciation

-9.07

-11.04

-9.22

-9.69

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.65

86.58

96.21

117.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.37

42.33

34.97

1.99

Op profit growth

-63.44

-1,781.94

-94.36

8.81

EBIT growth

-72.48

-571.31

-85.26

6.12

Net profit growth

-88.23

79.31

-0.17

-112.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,070.6

796.47

580.94

519.08

606.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,070.6

796.47

580.94

519.08

606.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.96

16.25

3.74

2.69

2.69

Paramount Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paramount Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Sanjay Agrawal

Managing Director

Sandeep Aggarwal

Independent Director

Malini Gupta

Independent Director

Vijay Maheshwari

Independent Director

Praveena Kala

Independent Director

Harish Pal Kumar

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramount Communications Ltd

Summary

Paramount Communications Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978 as a partnership firm under the name & Style of Paramount Cable Corporation and was promoted by Shyam Sunder Aggarwal. The Company, a part of the Paramount group of companies, is one of leading cable manufacturing companies in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing power and communication cables. They provide complete cabling solutions to almost all the sectors of the economy, such as power, telecom and information technology, railways, petrochemicals and industrial sector. The company has two manufacturing units located at Dharuhera in Haryana and Khushkhera in Rajasthan. The company offers power cables, including high tension power cables, low tension power cables, aerial bunch cables, control and instrumentation cables, thermocouple extension and compensating cables, and battery and energy cables. They also offer railway cables, including underground railway signaling cables and quad axle counter cables, optical fiber cables, and specialized instrumentation cables for underground and elevated metro projects. In addition, the company offers telecom cables, such as optical fiber cables for telecommunications; direct to home optical fiber cables for cable television; polythene insulated jelly filled cables and aerial self supporting cables for subscriber distribution networks; installation cables for digital exchanges; co-axial cables for signal distribution; and data transmission and computer cables.The c
Company FAQs

What is the Paramount Communications Ltd share price today?

The Paramount Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Communications Ltd is ₹2528.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paramount Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Communications Ltd is 26.91 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paramount Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Communications Ltd is ₹62.75 and ₹116.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paramount Communications Ltd?

Paramount Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.68%, 3 Years at 80.25%, 1 Year at -4.36%, 6 Month at 13.86%, 3 Month at 1.87% and 1 Month at 22.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paramount Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paramount Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.07 %
Institutions - 2.21 %
Public - 48.72 %

