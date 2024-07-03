Summary

Paramount Communications Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978 as a partnership firm under the name & Style of Paramount Cable Corporation and was promoted by Shyam Sunder Aggarwal. The Company, a part of the Paramount group of companies, is one of leading cable manufacturing companies in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing power and communication cables. They provide complete cabling solutions to almost all the sectors of the economy, such as power, telecom and information technology, railways, petrochemicals and industrial sector. The company has two manufacturing units located at Dharuhera in Haryana and Khushkhera in Rajasthan. The company offers power cables, including high tension power cables, low tension power cables, aerial bunch cables, control and instrumentation cables, thermocouple extension and compensating cables, and battery and energy cables. They also offer railway cables, including underground railway signaling cables and quad axle counter cables, optical fiber cables, and specialized instrumentation cables for underground and elevated metro projects. In addition, the company offers telecom cables, such as optical fiber cables for telecommunications; direct to home optical fiber cables for cable television; polythene insulated jelly filled cables and aerial self supporting cables for subscriber distribution networks; installation cables for digital exchanges; co-axial cables for signal distribution; and data transmission and computer cables.The c

