SectorCables
Open₹85.85
Prev. Close₹85.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,058.95
Day's High₹86.25
Day's Low₹82.72
52 Week's High₹116.85
52 Week's Low₹62.75
Book Value₹22.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,528.22
P/E26.91
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.69
84.06
38.84
38.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
563.23
211.03
162.91
154.11
Net Worth
625.92
295.09
201.75
192.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
519.08
606.2
425.9
315.53
yoy growth (%)
-14.37
42.33
34.97
1.99
Raw materials
-413.32
-451.96
-349.57
-284.21
As % of sales
79.62
74.55
82.07
90.07
Employee costs
-19.71
-21.17
-15.96
-14.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
26.34
-12.3
-72.67
Depreciation
-9.07
-11.04
-9.22
-9.69
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.65
86.58
96.21
117.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.37
42.33
34.97
1.99
Op profit growth
-63.44
-1,781.94
-94.36
8.81
EBIT growth
-72.48
-571.31
-85.26
6.12
Net profit growth
-88.23
79.31
-0.17
-112.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,070.6
796.47
580.94
519.08
606.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,070.6
796.47
580.94
519.08
606.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.96
16.25
3.74
2.69
2.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Sanjay Agrawal
Managing Director
Sandeep Aggarwal
Independent Director
Malini Gupta
Independent Director
Vijay Maheshwari
Independent Director
Praveena Kala
Independent Director
Harish Pal Kumar
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Goyal
Reports by Paramount Communications Ltd
Summary
Paramount Communications Ltd was incorporated in the year 1978 as a partnership firm under the name & Style of Paramount Cable Corporation and was promoted by Shyam Sunder Aggarwal. The Company, a part of the Paramount group of companies, is one of leading cable manufacturing companies in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing power and communication cables. They provide complete cabling solutions to almost all the sectors of the economy, such as power, telecom and information technology, railways, petrochemicals and industrial sector. The company has two manufacturing units located at Dharuhera in Haryana and Khushkhera in Rajasthan. The company offers power cables, including high tension power cables, low tension power cables, aerial bunch cables, control and instrumentation cables, thermocouple extension and compensating cables, and battery and energy cables. They also offer railway cables, including underground railway signaling cables and quad axle counter cables, optical fiber cables, and specialized instrumentation cables for underground and elevated metro projects. In addition, the company offers telecom cables, such as optical fiber cables for telecommunications; direct to home optical fiber cables for cable television; polythene insulated jelly filled cables and aerial self supporting cables for subscriber distribution networks; installation cables for digital exchanges; co-axial cables for signal distribution; and data transmission and computer cables.The c
Read More
The Paramount Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Communications Ltd is ₹2528.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Communications Ltd is 26.91 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Communications Ltd is ₹62.75 and ₹116.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paramount Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.68%, 3 Years at 80.25%, 1 Year at -4.36%, 6 Month at 13.86%, 3 Month at 1.87% and 1 Month at 22.84%.
