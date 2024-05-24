To

The Members of

PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rule thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Provision of Doubtful Debts 1. We obtain a detailed age analysis of the year end of debtors and test the analysis for a selection of the balances; 2. Obtain an analysis of the provision for doubtful debts; 3. Scrutinize the analysis and identify those debts which appear doubtful; 4. Discuss with management their reasons, if any of these debts are not included in the provision for bad debts; 5. Perform further testing where any disputes exists; 6. Reach a final conclusion regarding the adequacy of the bad debts provision Accuracy of Recognition, Measurement, Presentation and Disclosure of Revenue We assessed the companys process to identify the impact of the new revenue accounting standard. Impairment of Assets We perform the analytical procedure to assess the impairment loss and review the market value for impairment loss as per IND AS 36.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other

Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to Annexure ‘B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No 48.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever or on the behalf of company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement

v. The company has neither proposed nor declared any dividend during the year.

(h) The managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/ provided for by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(i) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For P. BHOLUSARIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No: 000468N Pawan Bholusaria Partner Place: New Delhi M.No.080691 Date: 24.05.2024 UDIN:24080691BKENPQ6121

Annexure ‘A To Independent Auditors Report

(Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Paramount Communications Limited on the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant & Equipment and right of use assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of company as at the balance sheet date, except for one free hold land having gross block and net block of 604.18 Lacs, which is yet to be registered transferred in the name of company. The same is held in the name of erstwhile partnership firm Paramount Cable Corporation.

In respect of immovable property being Leasehold Land, as shown in Note 7 - Right of Use Assets, the lease deed is in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) No working capital limit has been sanctioned and availed by the Company. Hence, the reporting requirement of para 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. a. During the year, the company has made investment in 100% equity shares of company (Valens Technologies Private Limited - Wholly Owned Subsidiary). During the year, the company has not made any investment in Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. During the year the company has provided loans to subsidiary company.

A) The particulars of loan given to subsidiary company are as under: Loans Given

Name of Party Amount of Loan Given ( in lacs) Amount of Loan Outstanding as at the year end ( in lacs) Remarks Valens Technologies Private Limited 1,760.00 1760.00 Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (Refer Note No. 51)

B) The company has not given loans/ guarantees/ securities to parties other than subsidiary, joint venture and associate.

b. I n our opinion, the terms and conditions of the investment in subsidiary company and grant of loans are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c. Loan to Valens Technologies Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company amounting to Rs. 1760 lakhs is repayable on demand. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. The loan given is at interest rate of 9% per annum.

d. In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.

e. No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same party.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies and other parties. Details of aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters, related parties are as under:

Amount in lacs

Particulars All Parties Director Subsidiaries Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of Loans - Repayable on demand 1760.00 - 1760.00 - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - - -- Total 1760.00 - 1760.00 - Percentage of Loans/ Advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100% -

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act,2013 in respect of loan given and investments made and there were no guarantee or security provided under aforesaid section. The Company has neither given any loans/ provided guarantees/ securities and nor made any investments in the parties covered under Section 185 of Companies Act,2013.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Investor education and protection fund, customs duty, cess, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Investor education and protection fund, customs duty, cess, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and according the records of the Company examined by us, the particular of statutory dues which have not been deposited as at 31st March 2024 on account of pending disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statute Name of the Due Amount in Lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act Customs Duty 13.13 F.Y. 2005-06 & 2006-07 CESTAT Service Tax Act Service Tax 24.58 F.Y. 2008-09 & 2009-10 Commissioner Appeals - CBIC Income Tax Act Income Tax 405.43 F.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence, the para 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us terms loans taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loan were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On the basis of books and records examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

f) On the basis of books and records examined by us and as explained to us, the Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the para 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has issued equity shares upon receipt of balance money in respect of convertible equity warrants. The company has utilised the funds raised upon conversion of equity warrants by way of preferential allotment for the purpose for which they were raised. Unutilised amount of 1.83 Lacs was kept issue monitoring account with scheduled bank. Further, the company has made preferential allotment of share during the year. The company has utilised the funds raised by way of preferential allotment for the purpose for which they were raised. Unutilised amount of 5,601.13 Lacs was kept issue monitoring account with scheduled bank ( 91.96 Lacs) and temporarily deployed in mutual funds ( 5509.17 Lacs) as at the year end.

xi. a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) During the year no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. Hence, the reporting para 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on or examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its director. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) to clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable. In our opinion there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the group (as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India) and accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Hence, the reporting para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of financial ratios disclosed in Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date to the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no unspent CSR amount as at Balance Sheet date under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For P. BHOLUSARIA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No: 000468N Pawan Bholusaria Partner Place: New Delhi M.No.080691 Date: 24.05.2024 UDIN:24080691BKENPQ6121

Annexure ‘B To Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Paramount Communications Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Paramount Communications Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company and the components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company and the components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.