Paramount Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.69
84.06
38.84
38.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
563.23
211.03
162.91
154.11
Net Worth
625.92
295.09
201.75
192.95
Minority Interest
Debt
102.56
160.24
186.68
202.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.56
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
738.04
455.33
388.43
395.24
Fixed Assets
169.35
127.64
135.45
142.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.72
10.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.34
0
0
0
Networking Capital
475.07
287.49
238.86
232.46
Inventories
220.51
113.1
114.61
100.2
Inventory Days
70.45
Sundry Debtors
244.57
168.77
173.61
167.21
Debtor Days
117.57
Other Current Assets
102.98
54.21
43.21
40.71
Sundry Creditors
-82.22
-39.81
-83.5
-67.26
Creditor Days
47.29
Other Current Liabilities
-10.77
-8.78
-9.06
-8.4
Cash
22.56
30.18
14.11
20.65
Total Assets
738.04
455.33
388.42
395.24
