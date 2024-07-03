Paramount Communications Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
355.89
321.06
323.37
284.25
252.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
355.89
321.06
323.37
284.25
252.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.28
3.15
2.77
1.58
1.89
Total Income
358.17
324.2
326.14
285.83
254.32
Total Expenditure
324.58
294.29
296.26
260.18
231.11
PBIDT
33.59
29.91
29.88
25.65
23.22
Interest
1.7
1.26
1.42
1.19
1.49
PBDT
31.89
28.65
28.46
24.46
21.72
Depreciation
2.78
2.75
2.57
2.41
2.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.8
0.03
0.26
0.03
0.01
Deferred Tax
5.98
0.57
-3.86
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
20.33
25.3
29.49
22.03
19.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.33
25.3
29.49
22.03
19.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.33
25.3
29.49
22.03
19.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.67
0.83
1
0.81
0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60.99
60.69
60.69
47.74
47.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.43
9.31
9.24
9.02
9.19
PBDTM(%)
8.96
8.92
8.8
8.6
8.6
PATM(%)
5.71
7.88
9.11
7.75
7.72
