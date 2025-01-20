Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.37
42.33
34.97
1.99
Op profit growth
-63.44
-1,781.94
-94.37
8.83
EBIT growth
-72.48
-571.31
-85.29
6.19
Net profit growth
-88.23
79.31
0.45
-111.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.18
7.46
-0.63
-15.15
EBIT margin
1.95
6.08
-1.83
-16.85
Net profit margin
0.59
4.34
3.44
4.63
RoCE
2.57
10.81
-3.16
-49.24
RoNW
0.41
4.9
9.78
-2.1
RoA
0.19
1.93
1.48
3.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.16
1.43
1.03
1.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.3
0.83
0.38
0.39
Book value per share
9.93
9.89
6.03
-0.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
51.25
4.69
12.75
3
P/CEPS
-26.66
8.07
34.34
8.9
P/B
0.82
0.67
2.17
-3.9
EV/EBIDTA
17.73
6.64
264.81
-5.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.64
119.16
130.6
141.39
Inventory days
73.52
41.16
17.61
38.86
Creditor days
-64.09
-65.26
-47.08
-20.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.43
-3.5
1.74
2.71
Net debt / equity
0.94
1.06
2.12
-17.85
Net debt / op. profit
10.98
4.3
-68.25
-4.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.62
-74.55
-82.07
-90.07
Employee costs
-3.79
-3.49
-3.74
-4.7
Other costs
-13.39
-14.48
-14.8
-20.38
