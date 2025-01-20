iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Communications Ltd Key Ratios

76.31
(-0.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:59:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramount Communications Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.37

42.33

34.97

1.99

Op profit growth

-63.44

-1,781.94

-94.37

8.83

EBIT growth

-72.48

-571.31

-85.29

6.19

Net profit growth

-88.23

79.31

0.45

-111.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.18

7.46

-0.63

-15.15

EBIT margin

1.95

6.08

-1.83

-16.85

Net profit margin

0.59

4.34

3.44

4.63

RoCE

2.57

10.81

-3.16

-49.24

RoNW

0.41

4.9

9.78

-2.1

RoA

0.19

1.93

1.48

3.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.16

1.43

1.03

1.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.3

0.83

0.38

0.39

Book value per share

9.93

9.89

6.03

-0.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

51.25

4.69

12.75

3

P/CEPS

-26.66

8.07

34.34

8.9

P/B

0.82

0.67

2.17

-3.9

EV/EBIDTA

17.73

6.64

264.81

-5.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.64

119.16

130.6

141.39

Inventory days

73.52

41.16

17.61

38.86

Creditor days

-64.09

-65.26

-47.08

-20.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.43

-3.5

1.74

2.71

Net debt / equity

0.94

1.06

2.12

-17.85

Net debt / op. profit

10.98

4.3

-68.25

-4.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.62

-74.55

-82.07

-90.07

Employee costs

-3.79

-3.49

-3.74

-4.7

Other costs

-13.39

-14.48

-14.8

-20.38

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramount Communications Ltd

